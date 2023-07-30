Sunil Chhetri credits Subrata Bhattacharya for his passion for football

On the occasion of Mohun Bagan Day, Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri paid his tributes to Subrata Bhattacharya and credited the former India defender for teaching him how to be passionate about the sport.

Chhetri, who started his club football journey under the tutelage of Bhattacharya at Mohun Bagan in 2002, was attending Mohun Bagan's annual day celebrations and launch of Bhattacharya's autobiography.

"I always heard everyone saying Babluda (Bhattacharya's pet name) was a top player, he was like this or that. But I was not born then, and there are not many videos of his era. I'm sorry I can't add much to it," Chhetri said in his address during the Mohun Bagan Day function.

"But I just want to say one thing: When I first came here to play in 2002, at this very ground, I didn't know what it meant to play for Mohun Bagan, the club's legacy, the feeling for the jersey, I had no idea. If there is one man who taught me all this, it is this man here," Chhetri said pointing towards his former coach and now father-in-law.

Sunil Chhetri Speech | Mohun Bagan Day 2023#JoyMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/gWd19AqOQe — Mariners' Base Camp - Ultras Mohun Bagan (@MbcOfficial) July 29, 2023

Currently, Sunil Chhetri is fourth leading goal scorer in the world. The 38-year-old Chhetri has 93 goals from 142 matches to be behind Lionel Messi (103 from 175 matches), Iranian legend Ali Daei (109; 148) and Cristiano Ronaldo (123; 200).



Continuning his praise for Bhattacharya further, Sunil said,"He just told me, in good or bad times, play football, forget everything, just think about football."

"But most importantly what I've learnt is no matter what, give your best, no matter what play for the club, no matter what play for the jersey. I will never forget that," added Chhetri.

Famously known as 'Bablu Da' in footballing circles, Subrata Bhattacharya's autobiography is titled "Sholo Aana Bablu" which roughly translates to "fully Bablu," a play with the word "Sholo Aana," -- for one rupee as well as the former defender's jersey number during his playing days.

Former footballers Prasun Banerjee, Manoranjan Bhattacharya, Krishnendu Roy, Samaresh Chowdhury among others and club officials of Bagan and East Bengal were present on the occasion.

The main Mohun Bagan Day function will be held on Sunday where former India midfielder Gautam Sarkar will be conferred with the ‘Mohun Bagan Ratna'.