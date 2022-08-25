Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Sudeva Delhi v Army Green- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Durand Cup 2022 clash of Sudeva Delhi and Army Green.
Sudeva Delhi FC faces Army Green in the Group D clash of Durand Cup 2022. Sudeva Delhi is coming from a draw against Kerala Blasters and Army Green is the only team from services with a win as they defeated Northeast United 3-1 in their opening clash.
It will be interesting to see who will reign supreme in the battle of underdogs.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
