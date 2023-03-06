Football
Stafford Cup 2023 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC v/s FC Bengaluru United, Final- Updates, Scores, Results
The Stafford Cup has been revived after 30 years.
Chennaiyin FC and FC Bengaluru United battle it out to decide the winners of the coveted Stafford Cup, which has been revived after three decades.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
Live Updates
- 6 March 2023 11:00 AM GMT
71'-CHENNAIYIN FC EQUALISE!!!
Great ball by Sajal Bag to Senthamil who dribbled well to slot it past the FCBU goalie!
CFC 1-1 FCBU
- 6 March 2023 10:49 AM GMT
60'- Chennaiyin FC need to react fast
Despite bringing in fresh legs, the Marina Machans look out of sorts as FCBU get another corner.
- 6 March 2023 10:38 AM GMT
49'- SAVED
Irfan goes for the right bottom but CFC's goalie Mohan is equal to it! Brilliant save as Chennaiyin FC are still in the game.
- 6 March 2023 10:36 AM GMT
48'- PENALTY
Looks like it's a handball inside the box as FCBU are awarded a penalty. Irfan to take it.
- 6 March 2023 10:35 AM GMT
47'- Early freekick
FCBU get an early freekick.
- 6 March 2023 10:20 AM GMT
HALF TIME
It's Poojary's brilliant curler which is the difference between Chennaiyin FC and FC Bengaluru United.
HT: CFC 0-1 FCBU
- 6 March 2023 10:12 AM GMT
40'- All FCBU now
After getting the goal, Bengaluru United have been mostly playing inside CFC's box.
- 6 March 2023 10:01 AM GMT
31'- GOALLL
It's Vinil Poojary who curls it directly from the freekick!
CFC 0-1 FCBU