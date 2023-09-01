Sivasakthi Narayanan to lead Indian team at AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Bengaluru FC's emerging star Sivasakthi Narayanan has been named captain of the Indian side which will play in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers this month.

Coach Clifford Miranda has named a 23-member Indian team which will take on the age-group teams of some of the best Asian footballing nations. India will be looking to qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup for the first time.

India will face Maldives on September 6, hosts China PR on September 9 and United Arab Emirates on September 12. All the matches will be played in Dalian, China.

The eleven group winners and four best second places teams from each group will qualify for the Asian Cup.

🇮🇳 India's 23-member squad for the #AFCU23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Dalian, China 📄India will face Maldives 🇲🇻 (Sep 6), hosts China PR 🇨🇳 (Sep 9) and United Arab Emirates 🇦🇪 (Sep 12) in Group G.#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/jVtdTDYbhj — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 1, 2023

Indian U23 Football Team

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Prabhsukhan Gill, Arsh Shaikh

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Hormipam Ruivah, Bikash Yumnam, Sanjeev Stalin, Sumit Rathi, Jitendra Singh, Abdul Rabeeh

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jiteshwor Singh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Vibin Mohanan, Brison Fernandes, Amarjit Singh

Forwards: Sourav K, Parthib Gogoi, Rohit Danu, Ninthoinganba Meitei, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Suhail Bhat