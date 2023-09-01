Football
Sivasakthi Narayanan to lead Indian team at AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
A 23-member Indian team has been named for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers this month.
Bengaluru FC's emerging star Sivasakthi Narayanan has been named captain of the Indian side which will play in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers this month.
Coach Clifford Miranda has named a 23-member Indian team which will take on the age-group teams of some of the best Asian footballing nations. India will be looking to qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup for the first time.
India will face Maldives on September 6, hosts China PR on September 9 and United Arab Emirates on September 12. All the matches will be played in Dalian, China.
The eleven group winners and four best second places teams from each group will qualify for the Asian Cup.
Indian U23 Football Team
Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Prabhsukhan Gill, Arsh Shaikh
Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Hormipam Ruivah, Bikash Yumnam, Sanjeev Stalin, Sumit Rathi, Jitendra Singh, Abdul Rabeeh
Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jiteshwor Singh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Vibin Mohanan, Brison Fernandes, Amarjit Singh
Forwards: Sourav K, Parthib Gogoi, Rohit Danu, Ninthoinganba Meitei, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Suhail Bhat