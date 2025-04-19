Shukla Dey: Harbouring football dreams in West Bengal’s heartland

The School Games Federation of India (SGFI) Under-14 Girls Football Championship, set to take place in April this year at Kholapur, hands girls a taste of their first big national competition.

When young Antora Dolui, received an invitation to travel for these games, there was joy in the town of Kolahat, in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. And at the Academy of Sports, Kolaghat, where Antora trains, coach Shukla Dey, bore a smile of her face. After all, her ward being picked for a national competition is a moment of joy for the 38-year-old head coach of the academy.

It is for moments like this that Dey toils everyday, in the unforgiving world of grassroot sports.

A journey of resilience

For Dey, the academy is more than just a training ground—it is a sanctuary for many underprivileged children.

Beyond teaching sports, she instils values of discipline, perseverance, and self-belief. "Coach motivates us to push beyond our limits," says one of her students to The Bridge. "She’s more than just a coach; she’s a mentor and role model."

While Dey is a football coach now, her sporting journey began with handball, a discipline in which she excelled at the state and district levels. Representing Puruliya, her best finish in the 'Bengal Olympics' came in 2013, when she was a part of a team that secured a third place finish.

She also participated in the 2011, 2015, and 2017 editions of the event, showcasing her commitment to the sport. However, her interest began to expand when a friend introduced her to football during her early years as a handball player.

By 2011, Dey took her first steps into professional football, turning out for Bidyut Sporting Club in the Calcutta Women’s Football League. Her early days in the league were marked by curiosity and determination as she started building her potential in the sport.

For years, she skillfully balanced her passion for both handball and football. However, as disparities in support between the two became evident—football offering better financial prospects and visibility, while handball continued to struggle for recognition and resources—she gradually began to shift focus.

After 2018, she stopped playing handball entirely to prioritize football. By 2022, she retired as a football player and dedicated herself fully to coaching, where her true passion lay.

Girls from the academy have displayed their skills at the national level. (Photo credit: Special arrangement)

Battling sexism

As a woman in sports coaching, Dey faced relentless sexism and skepticism about her abilities.

Comments such as "How can a woman teach football?" sought to undermine her expertise, while her students were also subjected to dismissive remarks like "What can a woman coach teach you?" Initially, these remarks affected some of her students, leaving them disheartened.

Dey tackled these challenges with unwavering resolve, encouraging her students to rise above the negativity.

"I told them, ‘You have two choices: let these comments deter you or use them to strengthen your resolve,’" she recalls, in a conversation with this writer. Over time, her students’ achievements silenced critics, proving that skill and dedication transcend gender biases. "When they see my students excelling in competitions and wearing national jerseys, even the doubters have nothing to say," Dey shares.

Under Dey’s mentorship, the academy at Kolaghat has become a hub for nurturing talent.

Over the past 12 years, she has trained more than 150 students, including 22 girls, in both football and handball. Among her many success stories is Thandamoni Baskey, who represented India in the Women’s U-16 SAFF Cup in 2024. Several of her students have also earned spots in leagues like the Indian Women’s League (IWL), the IFA Nursery League, and the AIFF Baby League.

"My ultimate dream is to see all my students wearing the national jersey," Dey says. "Although I never had the chance to represent India, their success feels like my own."

Currently, Dey offers her players to other teams for competitions. However, she dreams of forming her own teams for leagues like the IFA Nursery League and AIFF Baby League.

"In the next five years, I want teams from my academy competing under our banner," she adds, sharing her vision for the future.

While Dey dreams big, the path is surely not devoid of obstacles.

Committed to the cause

Financial constraints are a pressing issue, but she remains determined to ensure her students’ success.

"Even if I have to pick up students from their homes every day, I’ll do it," she pledges. Her commitment to removing barriers for her students knows no bounds.

Facilities, however, have seen significant improvements in recent years, particularly in the medical field. Dey highlights how injuries, once career-ending, are now treatable with advanced care. Some of her students have even travelled abroad for treatment when necessary. She recalls a recent example: "One of my students suffered a torn ligament in her thigh and underwent advanced treatment in Bangalore. It’s reassuring to see how much things have progressed."

Shukla Dey’s story is one of courage, transformation, and relentless dedication.

Her transition from player to coach reflects her unwavering commitment to grassroots sports. While her own playing career may not have reached the heights she aspired to, her legacy as a mentor continues to inspire countless young athletes.

"My greatest accomplishment will be seeing all my students in the national team," Dey says with pride. "On that day, even my harshest critics will celebrate—and proudly claim they know me."