Football: Shillong set to host women’s tri-Nation tournament with India, Iran and Nepal

The spirit of football is set to ignite Shillong once again as the city prepares to host an international women’s football tri-nation tournament later this month. The highly anticipated event at the JN Stadium will feature the senior women’s national teams of India, Iran, and Nepal.

Meghalaya’s Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Wailadmiki Shylla, confirmed the development, noting that the state was chosen to host the tournament following its impressive record in organizing major football events such as the Durand Cup, AFC Qualifiers, and several international friendlies.

According to the official schedule, hosts India will kick off the tournament against Iran on October 21, setting the stage for an exciting week of football action. The next fixture will see Iran facing Nepal on October 24, before the competition wraps up with India clashing once more with Iran on October 27.

The Indian women’s team is expected to arrive in Shillong on October 17 to acclimatize to the local conditions, followed by Iran on October 19 and Nepal on October 22.

Minister Shylla expressed optimism about Meghalaya’s readiness, citing the state’s growing reputation as one of India’s most passionate footballing hubs. “We have successfully hosted several international fixtures in the past, and we are confident that this tournament will be another milestone event,” he stated.

He also revealed that multiple preparatory meetings have been conducted to ensure that infrastructure, logistics, and security arrangements are in place well before the teams’ arrival.

With football enthusiasts across Shillong eagerly awaiting the matches, the tri-nation women’s tournament promises to add another remarkable chapter to Meghalaya’s flourishing football legacy.