Senior Women's NFC: Most successful Manipur grouped with most unlucky West Bengal

The draw for the Hero 27th Senior Women’s National Football Championship 2022-23 Final Round was held virtually on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Twelve teams were divided into two groups of six comprising hosts Punjab, direct seeds Railways, six group winners from the group stage and four best second-placed teams. The Final Round will kick off on June 14, 2023, with matches to be held in two venues in Amritsar - GNDU Sports Complex and Khalsa College.

Amritsar also hosted Group I of the first round, which featured 30 teams divided into six groups and was played across six centralised venues including Haldwani, Margao, Bhilai, Mathura and Bengaluru. It began on March 25, 2023, and ended on April 9, 2023.

Manipur are the record 21-time champions and have also won the previous three editions of the Hero Senior Women's National Football Championship, most recently edging Railways on penalties in the 2021-22 final in Kerala.

Hosts Punjab & defending champions and Group VI winners Manipur were directly placed in positions A1 and B1 in the draw.

Haryana (Group I), Maharashtra (Group II), Himachal Pradesh (Group III), Jharkhand (Group IV), and Tamil Nadu (Group V) were the other group winners. Chandigarh (Group II), Karnataka (Group VI), West Bengal (Group V) and Odisha (Group III) advanced to the final round as the four best second-placed teams.

The groups of the Final Round of the 27th Hero Senior Women's National Football Championship are as follows:

Group A: Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Odisha, Karnataka and Jharkhand.

Group B: Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Railways, West Bengal and Haryana.

Matches will be played in a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semi-finals. The final will be played on June 28 at the GNDU Sports Complex in Amritsar.

Hero Senior Women's NFC Final Round Fixtures:

GROUP A

June 14

07:30 - Chandigarh vs Punjab (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Odisha vs Jharkhand (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka (Khalsa College)

June 16

07:30 - Punjab vs Karnataka (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Tamil Nadu vs Odisha (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Chandigarh vs Jharkhand (Khalsa College)

June 18

07:30 - Karnataka vs Chandigarh (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Punjab vs Odisha (Khalsa College)

June 20

07:30 - Odisha vs Karnataka (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Jharkhand vs Punjab (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh (Khalsa College)

June 22 - Timings and Venues TBD

Karnataka vs Jharkhand

Chandigarh vs Odisha

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu

GROUP B

June 15

07:30 - Maharashtra vs Manipur (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Railways vs Haryana (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Himachal Pradesh vs West Bengal (Khalsa College)

June 17

07:30 - Manipur vs West Bengal (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Himachal Pradesh vs Railways (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Maharashtra vs Haryana (Khalsa College)

June 19

07:30 - West Bengal vs Maharashtra (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Manipur vs Railways (Khalsa College)

June 21

07:30 - Railways vs West Bengal (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Haryana vs Manipur (GNDU Main Venue)

16:30 - Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra (Khalsa College)

June 23 - Timings and Venues TBD

West Bengal vs Haryana

Maharashtra vs Railways

Manipur vs Himachal Pradesh

The last-round matches of the group may be played simultaneously depending upon the standings after the fourth-round matches.

SEMI-FINALS (Timings TBD)

SF 1, June 25 - Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (GNDU Main Venue)

SF 2, June 26 - Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (GNDU Main Venue)

FINAL (Timings TBD)

June 28 - Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2 (GNDU Main Venue)