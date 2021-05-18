Senior National Team call-up inspired me ahead of AFC Champions League Group Stage: Dheeraj Singh

It was only around two months ago that 20-year-old goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem was called up for the Senior National Team camp. The momentous occasion that it was, by his own admission, the National team call-up went on to motivate him to put up a stellar performance for his club FC Goa in the AFC Champions League 2021 Group Stage, which took place a couple of weeks later.



Speaking to AIFF TV , Dheeraj narrated: "I got the National Team call-up right after the Hero ISL. It gave me the opportunity to travel with the Senior Team to the UAE. It was a big motivation for me to train with Gurpreet paaji and Amrinder paaji. I was so motivated at that point that I reported straight to Goa after we came back."

Dheeraj, who had been twice been named in the AFC Champions League's Team of the Week for his performances, played a big part in helping FC Goa secure a third-place finish in Group E of the AFC Champions League, with FC Goa being the first Indian team to play in the Group Stage of the competition.

🗣️ @dhee_singh01 : Before the @theafcdotcom CL, my friends used to ask me how many goals we would concede. @FCGoaOfficial came out as a very strong and disciplined team in the end, and it was very difficult to score against us 🙌 #ACL2021 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BackTheBlue 💙 pic.twitter.com/zCCNieSoHj

During the last Group E match between FC Goa and Al Wahda, Dheeraj had to be substituted off, due to an injury he had sustained on his throat while making a save. With the match still going on, ten Kate proceeded to the opposition technical area after Dheeraj got substituted, and went on to shower praises on the 20-year-old for his heroics under the bar. The keeper, in return, could only squeak out a weak "thank you," partly because he was dumbfounded at the gesture, and partly because of the injured throat.



"I still remember, he (ten Kate) came over to our side of the dugout and shook my hand, and gave me a lot of good words. I was not able to speak much because my throat was really painful, and I could only muster a soft 'thank you'," recalled Dheeraj.

"It felt very good to be praised by such a high-profile and respected coach. But I was also sad that I was not able to continue the game. It felt very nice to get those good words from him, though," smiled Dheeraj.