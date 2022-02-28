SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 104th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, SC East Bengal will host NorthEast United at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Red and Gold Brigade are now sitting at the eleventh spot with ten points from eighteen matches while the Highlanders are in the tenth spot with thirteen points from nineteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 3

SC East Bengal - 0

Northeast United - 3

Draw - 0

Goal Tally

SC East Bengal have scored seventeen goals so far in the tournament. The Red and Gold Brigade have conceded thirty-four goals. On the other hand, NorthEast United have scored twenty-four goals. However, they have conceded forty-two goals so far.

Top Scorer

SC East Bengal - Darren Sidoel (3 goals)

NorthEast United - Deshorn Brown (7 goals)

Recent Form

SC East Bengal - L D L L L

NorthEast United - L L L W L

Squad

SC East Bengal - Arindam Bhattacharja, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Adil Khan, Akashdeep Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Gomes, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Saikhom Singh, Sarineo Fernandes, Naocha Singh, Ananta Tamang, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu, Darren Sidoel, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Loken Meitei, Mohammad Rafique, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Sourav Das, Fran Sota, Jackichand Singh, Wahengbam, Luwang, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh, Naorem Singh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Subha Ghosh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Rahul Paswan, Marcelo Riberio.

NorthEast United - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Patrick Flottman, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Joe Zoherliana, Fede Gallego, Mercelo Leite, Imran Khan, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Marco Sahanek, Rochharzela, Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Gani Nigam, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia, William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte.

Unavailability

SC East Bengal - None

NorthEast United - Hernan Santana

Expected 11

SC East Bengal ( 4-4-2) - Arindam, Amarjit, Adil, Prce, Hira, Naorem, Sourav, Sidoel, Hnamte, Perosevic, Marcelo.

NorthEast United (4-2-3-1) - Mirshad, Zoherliana, Diallo, Flottmann, Gurjinder, Pragyan, Irshad, Imran, Marcelinho, Deshorn, Suhair.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Arindam (8.5), Adil (8.5), Lakra (8.5), Flottmann (8.5), Sidoel (8.5), Imran (9.0), Amarjit 8.5), Suhair (10.0) (VC), Marcelinho (8.5), Deshorn (9.5), Perosevic (9.5) (VC)