SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 84th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, SC East Bengal will host Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. The Kalinga Warriors are now sitting at the eighth spot with eighteen points from fourteen matches while the Torch Bearers are in the tenth spot with ten points from fifteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 3

SC East Bengal - 1

Odisha FC - 2

Draw - 0

Goal Tally

SC East Bengal have scored sixteen goals so far in the tournament. The Red and Gold Brigade have conceded thirty goals. On the other hand, Odisha FC has scored twenty-three goals. However, they have conceded twenty-eight goals so far.

Top Scorer

SC East Bengal - Aridai Cabrera (5 goals)

Odisha FC - Darren Sidoel (3 goals)

Recent Form

SC East Bengal - L W L L D

Odisha FC - L W D L D

Squad

SC East Bengal - Arindam Bhattacharja, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Adil Khan, Akashdeep Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Gomes, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Saikhom Singh, Sarineo Fernandes, Naocha Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu, Darren Sidoel, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Loken Meitei, Mohammad Rafique, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Sourav Das, Fran Sota, Jackichand Singh, Wahengbam, Luwang, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh, Naorem Singh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Subha Ghosh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Rahul Paswan, Marcelo Riberio.

Odisha FC - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

Unavailability

SC East Bengal - None

Odisha FC - None

Expected 11

SC East Bengal ( 4-2-3-1) - Arindam, Amarjit, Adil, Prce, Hira, Naorem, Wahengbam, Sidoeal, Hnamte, Marcelo, Perosevic

Odisha FC (4-2-3-1) - Kamaljit, Sailung, Bora, Mongil, Sahil, Issac, Liridon, Jerry, Javi, Nandha, Jonathas.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Arindam (8.5), Adil (8.5), Sahil (8.5), Victor (9.0), Siddoel (8.5), Javi (9.5) (C), Liridon (9.0), Hnamte (8.5), Jerry (10.0), Jonathas (10.0), Perosevic (9.5) (VC).



