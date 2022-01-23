SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Predictions ISL Fantasy Tips Probable 11 Captain Vice Captain

In the 70th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, SC East Bengal will host Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan, Goa. The Red and Gold Brigade are now sitting at the tenth spot with nine points from twelve matches while the Nizams are in the fourth spot with seventeen points from eleven matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 3

SC East Bengal - 0

Hyderabad FC - 1

Draw - 2

Goal Tally

Hyderabad FC have scored twenty one goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded only eleven goals. On the other hand, SC East Bengal have scored thirteen goals. However, they have conceded twenty one goals so far.

Top Scorer

SC East Bengal - Perosevic, Haokip, Dervisevic, Mahesh, Chima (2 goals)

Hyderabad FC - Ogbeche (9 goals)

Recent Form

SC East Bengal - D D D L W

Hyderabad FC - D W D L D

Squad

SC East Bengal - Arindam Bhattacharja, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Adil Khan, Akashdeep Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Gomes, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Saikhom Singh, Sarineo Fernandes, Tomislav Mrcela, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu, Darren Sidoel, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Loken Meitei, Mohammad Rafique, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Sourav Das, Jackichand Singh, Wahengbam, Luwang, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh, Naorem Singh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Subha Ghosh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Marcelo Riberio.

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Manas Dubey, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Edu Garcia, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Seityasen SIngh, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ishan Dey.

Unavailability

SC East Bengal - Mrcela

Hyderabad FC - Narzary, Yasir

Expected 11

SC East Bengal (4-3-3) - Arindam, Amarjit, Adil, Prce, Hira, Sidoel, Sourav, Angousana, Perosevic, Marcelo, Naorem.

Hyderabad FC ( 4-4-1-1) - Kattimani, Ashish, Sana, Juanan, Akash, Nikhil, Joao, Hitesh, Aniket, Edu, Ogbeche

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Arindam (8.5), Adil (8.0), Sana (8.5), Akash (9.0), Edu (9.0), Aniket (9.0), Sourav (8.5), Joao (9.5), Ogbeche (10.5) (C), Naorem (9.0), Perosevic (9.5) (VC).