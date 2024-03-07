Football
Santosh Trophy Semi-Finals: Services defeat Mizoram 2-1 - HIGHLIGHTS
Services defeated Mizoram 2-1 in the first semi-final of the Santosh Trophy 2024 and moved to the finals.
Santosh Trophy 2024 LIVE: Services take on the Mizoram in the first semi-final of the 77th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday for a spot in the Santosh Trophy finals.
Live Updates
- 7 March 2024 11:04 AM GMT
FULL TIME! SERVICES 2-1 MIZORAM. Services go to the final of the Santosh Trophy!
Services, although shaken at the end with the sending off of Zothanpuia and a late fight back from Mizoram deservedly put themselves in the final of the Santosh Trophy 2024 with a 2-1 victory over Mizoram. Rahul opened the scoring and the tie looked done and dusted when Thapa rolled the ball into the open net making it 2-0 but a moment of madness from Zothanpuia leading to his send off turned the tide and swung the momentum in Mizo’s favour who pulled one back thanks to a brilliant goal by Malsawmfela but it proved to be too little too late even though Mizo almost equalised if not for a goal line clearance! Thank you for joining us for the live coverage.
- 7 March 2024 11:00 AM GMT
90+8’: CLEARED OFF THE LINE! MIZO ALMOST PULL IT OFF!
Services keeper slips and fails to collect a high ball headed into his path which lands perfectly for the Malsawmfela who heads it goalward it but is miraculously cleared off the line by Services! Late drama! And with that we have the full time whistle
- 7 March 2024 10:56 AM GMT
90+4: Yellow for Services headcoach
As with his counterpart, the Services headcoach Ramachandran gets booked for protesting as nerves start to play a role in these closing minutes
- 7 March 2024 10:55 AM GMT
90+2: MALSAWMFELA SCORES A FREEKICK! MIZO PULL ONE BACK!
A moment of pure brilliance from Malsawmfela as he not only wins a foul on the edge of the box but also converts the ensuing freekick with a brilliant shot to the right of the Services net! Can Mizo do the unthinkable? They have time to do it
Meanwhile Samananda, who made the foul is booked by the referee.
- 7 March 2024 10:53 AM GMT
8 mins of added time!
A whopping 8 minutes has been added to the end of the second half. Can Mizo find a way back and give us a dramatic finish?
- 7 March 2024 10:52 AM GMT
88’: RED CARD TO ZOTHANPUIA AND YELLOW FOR
Following an altercation between Zothanpuia and Malsawmfela where the former headbutts Malsawmfela, the ref sends off Zothanpuia and cautions Malsawmfela with a yellow!
- 7 March 2024 10:46 AM GMT
83’: GOAL FOR SERVICES! SUBSTITUTE THAPA MAKES IT 2-0 FOR SERVICES
Vikas Thapa does brilliantly pressing the Mizo GK and winning the ball from him with a great slide tackle and then pokes the ball into the empty net to all but confirm Services’ spot in the Santosh Trophy final! Very very casual from Muanawma and that has cost his team dearly!
- 7 March 2024 10:42 AM GMT
80’: Services GK Kadir goes down holding his waist
The injury came about after a collision between the GK who came out to collect the cross and successfully did so but got a knock from a Mizo attacker. He’s fine now after being attended to. 10 minutes left for Services to book a ticket to the final of the Santosh Trophy.
- 7 March 2024 10:36 AM GMT
74’: Services bring on Vikas Thapa for Kamei
Christopher Kamei makes way for Vikas Thapa in what is the first change by Services.
- 7 March 2024 10:33 AM GMT
70’: Triple change by Mizoram
Vanlabiaa Chhangte, Lalbiakthanga and Malsawmfela comes on for Malsawmtluanga, Lalthankmia and Lalengmawia. Mizoram doing everything they can to get the equaliser and bringing on fresh legs might inject some energy into their attack