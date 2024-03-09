Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Santosh Trophy Live: Services is up against Goa in the final- Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us live for all the action from the Santosh Trophy final between Services and Goa at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Arunachal Pradesh.
Santosh Trophy 2024 LIVE: Services take on the Goa in the final of the 77th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Arunachal Pradesh, on Saturday.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2024-03-09 13:01:11
- 9 March 2024 1:33 PM GMT
The match kicks off
Here is the start of the final with Goan team in their yellow kit attacking from left to right against Services.
- 9 March 2024 1:25 PM GMT
Here is the lineup of the Goan team
Here is the lineup of six time champions Goa in this title clash
- 9 March 2024 1:20 PM GMT
The Title clash between Services and Goa is about to kick off
Services & Goa collide in a blockbuster 77th Santosh Trophy Final tonight in Arunachal Pradesh.
