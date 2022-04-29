Football
Santosh Trophy LIVE: West Bengal lead by 3-0 against Manipur — Blog, Score, Updates, Goals
Dilip Orawn finds the third goal for West Bengal in the 74th minute. Follow LIVE updates and highlights of the match.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of the second semi-final clash of the Santosh Trophy.
West Bengal have a 3-0 goal cushion against Manipur and cruising towards a victory with just 12 minutes left in this match.
Stay tuned for all the updates and highlights of the match here.
Live Updates
- 29 April 2022 4:50 PM GMT
Into the added time. West Bengal are just 4 minutes away to play yet another Santosh Trophy final.
It will be a lip-smacking clash against Kerala, who will be seeking their first Santosh Trophy title since 2018.
- 29 April 2022 4:46 PM GMT
89' Substitution!
Fardin Ali Molla, who scored a world-class goal night and was active all throughout in the right win gets replaced by Ravi Das.
- 29 April 2022 4:41 PM GMT
83'
Manipur 0-3 West Bengal
Manipur look disorganised now after having to digest three goals. All their attempts are getting lost behind the penalty box.
- 29 April 2022 4:34 PM GMT
Bengal lead by 3-0
74' GOALLLLL!
Manipur 0-3 West Bengal
One of the weirdest goals we witnessed. Dilip Orawn charged from left corner and lobbed the ball with the intention of a cross. However, the ball floated and hit the corner of bar, Abujar failed to understand its flight and let the ball inside the goal.
Bengal is cruising towards the final of the Santosh Trophy. That's game, set, macth.
- 29 April 2022 4:26 PM GMT
66' That miss cannot be forgiven!
Haokip produces a fine low-diagonal cross, which Shirak finds inside the box. He only needed a good touch to finish it off for Manipur. But he slips and deposits the ball in Priyant's safe hands.
Manipur have missed too many chances tonight
- 29 April 2022 4:22 PM GMT
64' CHANCE!
Dilip Orawn with the header. Abujar saves this time. Could have been 3-0 for West Bengal
- 29 April 2022 4:20 PM GMT
60' SUBSTITUTION!
Goalscorer Sujit Singh goes OUT, Sujal Bag comes IN for Bengal. This could be a masterstroke move by Ranjan Bhattacharjee, who seeks a coup de grace for Bengal.
- 29 April 2022 4:18 PM GMT
59' CHANCE!
Manipur 0-2 West Bengal
Sudhir Laitonjam comes charging from the right flank and produces a brilliant cross to Shirak who simply couldn't keep it on the target. Brilliant chance there by Manipur. But as the clock ticks down, they have to convert these into goals!