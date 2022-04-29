CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Santosh Trophy LIVE: West Bengal lead by 3-0 against Manipur — Blog, Score, Updates, Goals

Dilip Orawn finds the third goal for West Bengal in the 74th minute. Follow LIVE updates and highlights of the match.

West Bengal scored the opening goal of the match in just three minutes (Source: AIFF)
X

West Bengal scored the opening goal of the match in just three minutes (Source: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-29T22:20:06+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of the second semi-final clash of the Santosh Trophy.

West Bengal have a 3-0 goal cushion against Manipur and cruising towards a victory with just 12 minutes left in this match.

Stay tuned for all the updates and highlights of the match here.


Live Updates

  • 29 April 2022 4:50 PM GMT

    Into the added time. West Bengal are just 4 minutes away to play yet another Santosh Trophy final.

    It will be a lip-smacking clash against Kerala, who will be seeking their first Santosh Trophy title since 2018.

  • 29 April 2022 4:46 PM GMT

    89' Substitution!

    Fardin Ali Molla, who scored a world-class goal night and was active all throughout in the right win gets replaced by Ravi Das.

  • 29 April 2022 4:41 PM GMT

    83'

    Manipur 0-3 West Bengal

    Manipur look disorganised now after having to digest three goals. All their attempts are getting lost behind the penalty box. 

  • 29 April 2022 4:39 PM GMT



  • 29 April 2022 4:36 PM GMT



  • 29 April 2022 4:34 PM GMT

    Bengal lead by 3-0

    74' GOALLLLL!

    Manipur 0-3 West Bengal

    One of the weirdest goals we witnessed. Dilip Orawn charged from left corner and lobbed the ball with the intention of a cross. However, the ball floated and hit the corner of bar, Abujar failed to understand its flight and let the ball inside the goal. 

    Bengal is cruising towards the final of the Santosh Trophy. That's game, set, macth.

  • 29 April 2022 4:26 PM GMT

    66' That miss cannot be forgiven!

    Haokip produces a fine low-diagonal cross, which Shirak finds inside the box. He only needed a good touch to finish it off for Manipur. But he slips and deposits the ball in Priyant's safe hands.

    Manipur have missed too many chances tonight



  • 29 April 2022 4:22 PM GMT

    64' CHANCE!

    Dilip Orawn with the header. Abujar saves this time. Could have been 3-0 for West Bengal


  • 29 April 2022 4:20 PM GMT

    60' SUBSTITUTION!

    Goalscorer Sujit Singh goes OUT, Sujal Bag comes IN for Bengal. This could be a masterstroke move by Ranjan Bhattacharjee, who seeks a coup de grace for Bengal. 

  • 29 April 2022 4:18 PM GMT

    59' CHANCE!

    Manipur 0-2 West Bengal

    Sudhir Laitonjam comes charging from the right flank and produces a brilliant cross to Shirak who simply couldn't keep it on the target. Brilliant chance there by Manipur. But as the clock ticks down, they have to convert these into goals!

>Load More
Santosh Trophy Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X