Football
Santosh Trophy LIVE: Punjab v/s Services - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the third-place clash in Santosh Trophy between Punjab and Services.
Punjab and Services go head to head in the third-place playoff of 2023 Santosh Trophy in Riyadh today.
Live Updates
- 4 March 2023 2:28 PM GMT
Thank you for joining!
That's all we have from the thrid-place match of Santosh Trophy between Services and Punjab. Thank you for tuning into our coverage. Do join in for the final between Meghalaya and Karnataka, which starts in a hour from now.
- 4 March 2023 2:25 PM GMT
SERVICES WIN!
Services finish third in the 2022-23 Santosh Trophy. And they do so without breaking a sweat. They win 2-0 and never really troubled by the Punjab players.
PUN 0-2 SER
- 4 March 2023 2:22 PM GMT
3 Minutes added
End of the regulation 90 minutes. 3 extra minutes added and the result of this contest is a foregone conclusion now.
- 4 March 2023 2:12 PM GMT
82' - Punjab look deflated now
The clock is ticking down and Punjab are still trailing by 2 goals. They look deflated now and the shoulders have already started to drop in the field.
- 4 March 2023 2:01 PM GMT
70' - STUNNING SAVE!
A long shot out of Punjab, out of nowhere. It is on target as well and the Services goalkeeper has to put in his all to palm it over the post there. Brilliant football all-around that.
- 4 March 2023 1:55 PM GMT
63' - A goal line clearance
Services with a high press once again and this time the Punjab goalkeeper makes a mess of it. They take a shot at the empty goal, but the Punjab central back rushes back and comes up with a brilliant goal line clearance.
That could have been game, set, match for Services, but alas!
- 4 March 2023 1:53 PM GMT
60' - SERVICES EXTEND THE LEAD
A high press first up from Services inside the box forces an error from the Punjab defender. Their number 8 latches on to the opportunity with the loose ball and puts it past the goalkeeper. Services have extended their lead.
PUN 0-2 SER
- 4 March 2023 1:44 PM GMT
52' - Good defence from Punjab
A threatening penetration from Services, but Punjab somehow manage to avert the danger and hang on. Punjab create a counter of their own with that clearance, but it is well handled by the Services' goalkeeper. A sudden spurt of energy in the ground this.
- 4 March 2023 1:36 PM GMT
BACK LIVE!
We are back live with the second half action and Punjab have lost the possession straightaway.
- 4 March 2023 1:21 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
End of the first half and Services have managed to preserve the one-goal lead they got early on in the contest. Both teams have looked decent so far but Punjab have erred more - something which the scoreline would agree with.
PUN 0-1 SER