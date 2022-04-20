Santosh Trophy: Kerala put one foot in semis with 2-2 draw against Meghalaya

Meghalaya held Kerala to a 2-2 draw in the Santosh Trophy on Wednesday and made the hosts wait to secure their spot in the semifinals.

M Muhammed Safnad gave Kerala the opening goal in the 17th minute from close range. Meghalaya equalised in the 40th minute to take the game to half-time level at 1-1. Meghalaya stunned the partisan crowd into silence by taking the lead in the second half before Kerala scored through Mohammad Sadeef in the 58th minute.

The hosts pushed for a winner deep into stoppage time in the second half but Meghalaya's defence held firm to deny them three points.



Kerala are runaway group leaders in Group A, with 7 points from 3 matches. Meghalaya, Bengal and Punjab are tied at second spot with 4 points from 2 matches. The race to secure the second spot in the group will be among these three teams, all of whom have two matches remaining.

In Group B, Odisha (4 points from 2 matches) are leading, followed by Manipur and Services.



