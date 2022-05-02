Football
Santosh Trophy Final LIVE: Kerala take on West Bengal — Blog, Updates, Score, Goals
The 32-time champions, West Bengal to play against hosts Kerala in the 75th NFC for Santosh Trophy Final. Follow our LIVE blog for all updates.
The two hotbeds of Indian football, Kerala and West Bengal are all set to square off in the final of the Santosh Trophy on Monday at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram, Kerala.
Six-time champions Kerala will seek to against 32-time winners West Bengal in front of their home crowd.
- 2 May 2022 2:49 PM GMT
18' Free kick for Kerala
Jijo Joseph takes the shot from a distance of about 30 yards but lands it straight into Priyant Singh's hand.
- 2 May 2022 2:48 PM GMT
17' Bengal is playing a good brand of pressing football. Ranjan Bhattacharjee has taught his team well and it looks like they are desperate to avenge their loss in the group stages. But nothing to separate the two teams in terms of goals.
- 2 May 2022 2:45 PM GMT
14' Arjun Jayaraj keeps a clever ball on the left, which Shighil fails to collect. Goes out for a goal-kick.
Kerala 0-0 West Bengal
- 2 May 2022 2:42 PM GMT
12' Bengal win another corner!
Fasrdin Ali Mollah keeps it in the far post and ball got easily cleared by Kerala defender.
- 2 May 2022 2:39 PM GMT
7' Shighil from Kerala bursts into speed attacking from the left-wing, dribbles past Bengal defenders and keeps it to Jijo Joseph, who goes for a long ranger. But the ball gets deposited in the safe hands of West Bengal goalie Priyant Singh.
- 2 May 2022 2:36 PM GMT
BIG CHANCE
5'
Fardin Ali Molla delivers a perfect curler from a corner won by West Bengal. But Nabi Hussain's header goes wide. It was the perfect opportunity for West Bengal to strike. Kerala look as if they are on the back foot.
- 2 May 2022 2:34 PM GMT
Monotosh Chakladar of WB and Ajay Alex of Kerala have also been the finest defenders in the tournament!
- 2 May 2022 2:33 PM GMT
1' Opportunity for West Bengal!
Fardin Ali Molla gets a long cross inside the box. However, wasn't close enough to the ball to receive and deliver it inside the post.
- 2 May 2022 2:31 PM GMT
It's kick-off!
KICK-OFF!!!
Can, Bino George's men who have been unbeatable in their run to the final of the Santosh Trophy beat the most successful side in the history of the tournament? We'll find out in another 90 minutes of pulsating action. Kerala operate from right to left, Bengal go from left to right.
- 2 May 2022 2:28 PM GMT
2 teams are out on the field
The teams are out on the ground that is seeing a huge attendance. The atmosphere is simply electric at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium.