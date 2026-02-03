Kerala, Punjab, Services and Railways seal semi-final berths at Santosh Trophy 2025-26

Kerala, Punjab, Services and Railways advanced to the semi-finals of the Santosh Trophy 2025-26 after winning their respective quarter-final matches on Tuesday in Dhakuakhana and Silapathar.

The four teams will now contest the last-four stage on February 5. Services are scheduled to face Railways at the Silapathar Football Stadium, while Kerala will take on Punjab at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium. Both semi-finals will kick off at 13:30 IST and will be streamed live on FIFA+.

Kerala booked their place with a convincing 3-0 win over hosts Assam at the Silapathar Football Stadium. Goals from Manoj M in the 17th minute and Muhammed Ajsal just before half-time gave Kerala a firm grip on the contest. Assam pushed forward aggressively in the second half but were unable to breach a disciplined Kerala defence. Substitute Aboobacker Dilshad added a third goal in injury time to seal the result.

Defending champions West Bengal were knocked out by Services in a tense encounter at Dhakuakhana. After 120 minutes ended goalless, Services prevailed 3-2 in the penalty shootout. Substitute goalkeeper Muhammed Shanoos PP emerged as the hero, saving the decisive spot kick to send Services through.



Punjab progressed after edging past Tamil Nadu via penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time at Silapathar. Jatinder Singh Rana had put Punjab ahead in the first half before M Umashankar equalised from the spot late in the match. Punjab held their nerve in the shootout, winning 4-1.

Railways completed the semi-final lineup with a 2-0 victory over Rajasthan at Dhakuakhana. After a largely cagey contest, late goals from Saurabh Bhanwala and Johnson Joseph Mathews in the final 15 minutes broke Rajasthan’s resistance and secured Railways’ passage into the last four.

With four evenly matched sides remaining, the semi-finals promise another competitive chapter in this year’s Santosh Trophy.