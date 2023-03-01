Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Santosh Trophy 2023 LIVE: Punjab leads 1-0 v/s Meghalaya- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

This is Meghalaya's first ever Santosh Trophy semi-final appearance.

Santosh Trophy 2023 LIVE: Punjab leads 1-0 v/s Meghalaya- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
X

The Santosh Trophy (Source: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 March 2023 12:38 PM GMT

In a first, the Santosh Trophy semi-finals and final will take place in Riyadh. Punjab and Meghalaya are the firsts to stake a claim to a final berth as they meet in the first semi-final of the Santosh Trophy 2023.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!

Live Updates

2023-03-01 11:17:01
>Load More
Santosh Trophy Indian Football 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X