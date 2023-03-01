Football
Santosh Trophy 2023 LIVE: Punjab leads 1-0 v/s Meghalaya- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
This is Meghalaya's first ever Santosh Trophy semi-final appearance.
In a first, the Santosh Trophy semi-finals and final will take place in Riyadh. Punjab and Meghalaya are the firsts to stake a claim to a final berth as they meet in the first semi-final of the Santosh Trophy 2023.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 1 March 2023 12:38 PM GMT
34'- Freekick for Meghalaya
Punjab skipper concedes a freekick after a silly tackle.
- 1 March 2023 12:35 PM GMT
30'- Meghalaya pushing
The trailing team is trying to find those passes through the opponent's defence, but Punjab's backline has been solid.
- 1 March 2023 12:24 PM GMT
20'- Punjab want a second
Since scoring the first, Punjab have been on the hunt to extend the lead as Meghalaya players snap at their players to stop the attack.
- 1 March 2023 12:21 PM GMT
16'- PUNJAB SCORE
Parmjit Singh's half-volley off goalie Rajat Paul's punch goes through a sea of legs and finds the back of the net unchallenged!
Punjab 1-0 Meghalaya
- 1 March 2023 12:16 PM GMT
11'- Quite a slow start to the game
Both sides still getting used to the conditions and the pace of the game. Meghalaya have come the closest to breaking the deadlock with Ronald's sighter.
- 1 March 2023 12:10 PM GMT
6'- Thumping shot!
No. 27 of Meghalaya Lyngdoh tried his luck from afar and hit brushed the fingertips of the goalie before going out for a corner.
- 1 March 2023 12:08 PM GMT
3'- End-to-End action here
Both sides moving up to the halfway line and launching the ball for their forward line.
- 1 March 2023 12:04 PM GMT
KICKOFF!
Meghalaya kicks it off!
- 1 March 2023 12:01 PM GMT
AIFF President and Sec-Gen greeting the players
Kalyan Chaubey and Shaji Prabhakaran come out on the pitch to wish the teams ahead of kickoff.