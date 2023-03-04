Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Santosh Trophy 2022-23 LIVE: Meghalaya v/s Karnataka, Final- Updates, Scores, Results
Will history be scripted tonight at the Santosh Trophy final?
It is an important day in the history of the Santosh Trophy as Meghalaya has the golden chance to clinch their first ever trophy. However, Karnataka hasn't tasted success in a while as well.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
Live Updates
2023-03-04 15:13:23
- 4 March 2023 3:21 PM GMT
Goood Eveninggg!
The final of the 2022-23 Santosh Trophy is upon us with Meghalaya taking on Karnataka.
Stay tuned for all the updates!
Next Story