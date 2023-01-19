Santosh Trophy 2022-23 final round draws out; to be held in Odisha

The All India Football Federation announced the final round draws of the ongoing Santosh Trophy 2022-23 campaign on Thursday. It will see the six table toppers joined with the three best second-placed teams, as well as Services, Railways, and the hosts.

The final round matches will be played in Odisha between 10th to 20th February, 2023. While Groups I, II, III, IV, and V are done with their group stage matches during the pre-liminary rounds, Group VI is still ongoing.

In Group I, Delhi came out as the table toppers winning four out of their five matches. In Group II, Kerala advanced through to final round unbeaten. Go, however, had to depend on a slightly better goal difference in Group III as they pipped Nagaland for the top spot.

Bengal was another state to emerge as table toppers in Group IV as invincible. In Group V, Meghalaya edged past final round hosts Odisha with three wins and two draws to take the top spot.

Santosh Trophy 2022-23 Final Round Draws

Group A: Kerala, Group VI winner, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha.

Group B: Bengal, Meghalaya, Delhi, Group II/VI runners-up, Services, Railways.