SAFF Women's Championship 2022: Nepal v/s India- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates from the match right here.
India takes on home team Nepal in the semi-final of the ongoing SAFF Women's Championship 2022.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 16 Sep 2022 12:32 PM GMT
HALF TIME.
Nepal lead by a single goal which came right at the stroke of half time.
HT: NEP 1-0 IND
- 16 Sep 2022 12:31 PM GMT
45'- NEPAL SCORESS!!
The stadium goes into a raucous cheer! Great teamwork from the women in blue as Rashmi Kumari scores!
NEP 1-0 IND
- 16 Sep 2022 12:28 PM GMT
41'- WHAT A MISSED CHANCE!
A cross comes in from the right flank right to Dangmei Grace's feet but the forward is unable to make the right connect as the shot goes awry.
