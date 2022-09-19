Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
SAFF Women's Championship 2022 LIVE: Nepal v/s Bangladesh Final- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates from the final between Nepal and Bangladesh right here.
A new SAFF Women's Championship winner will be announced as host country Nepal take on a roaring Bangladesh side in the final. Who will get the crown for the first time ever?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
Live Updates
- 19 Sep 2022 12:00 PM GMT
43'- And Bangladesh get that cushion!
Srimoti Sarkar scores a wonderful goal as Nepal's defensive lapses continue!
Nepal 0-2 Bangladesh
- 19 Sep 2022 11:40 AM GMT
24'- Close!
The Bangladeshi goalie spills the ball but soon collects it!
- 19 Sep 2022 11:30 AM GMT
13'- Bangladesh scores!!!
A brilliant cross in from the right flank finds a player in the box who chips the ball over the Nepal goalie on the volley.
Nepal 0-1 Bangladesh
