Football
SAFF U20 Women's Championships LIVE: India v/s Bangladesh - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Bangladesh in the SAFF U20 Women's Championships.
After thumping Bhutan 12-0 in their first match of the tournament, the Indian football team will take on hosts Bangladesh in their second match of the SAFF U20 Women's Championships.
Live Updates
- 5 Feb 2023 2:51 PM GMT
3 Minutes added
End of the regulation 90 minutes and 3 minutes of extra time added. Can someone find a miraculous goal?
- 5 Feb 2023 2:32 PM GMT
73' - Time running down
The time is running down and the teams are still in a deadlock.
- 5 Feb 2023 2:22 PM GMT
62' - NEHA MISSES
A good cross from Sunita Munda to Neha, who fails to control the volley and chips the ball in over the goal post from an open area.
- 5 Feb 2023 2:20 PM GMT
60' - Both teams coming into their own now
After a slow start to the second start, both teams have started to press forward aggressively. India have also brought in their substitute attackers, who wrecked havoc in the last match.
- 5 Feb 2023 2:08 PM GMT
49' - Slow start to the second half
A rather slow start to the second half with both teams happy to sit back and play the ball among themselves when they have the possession.
- 5 Feb 2023 1:51 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
This was expected to be a close battle and it has lived up to the billing for now. Few chances for both teams, but none converted. It has been a game of physicality with some very harsh tackles on either side.
A lot to play for when the players come out on the other side of the break.
IND 0-0 BAN
- 5 Feb 2023 1:33 PM GMT
33' - Surma Jannat misses
A corner turned into a volley inside the box for Bangaldesh's Surma Jannat. She tries well, but the ball goes over the goalpost. No damage done.
- 5 Feb 2023 1:31 PM GMT
30' - GOAL DISALLOWED, INDIA!
Yet another brilliantly taken corner for India. This time Chakma fails to collect cleanly. The Bangladesh goalkeeper palms it to Kajol, who slots in the rebound.
But before India can celebrate, the referee blows the whistle and calls it a off-side.
- 5 Feb 2023 1:27 PM GMT
26' - Good save from Anshika
Sapna Rani with a solo run and shot for Bangladesh. Anshika manages to save but fumbles and gifts a corner. The corner is not the best as the ball goes flying over the players inside the box.
- 5 Feb 2023 1:20 PM GMT
19' - Sumati messes up
Sumati Kumari is once again presented with a beautiful opportunity to open the scoring. She fails to get anything on that aerial pass as the ball goes beyond the backline.