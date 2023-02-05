Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

SAFF U20 Women's Championships LIVE: India v/s Bangladesh - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Bangladesh in the SAFF U20 Women's Championships.

SAFF U20 Womens Championships LIVE: India v/s Bangladesh - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X

India U20 women's football team (Source: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-02-05T20:21:29+05:30

After thumping Bhutan 12-0 in their first match of the tournament, the Indian football team will take on hosts Bangladesh in their second match of the SAFF U20 Women's Championships.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-02-05 12:50:12
>Load More
Football Indian Football Women's Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X