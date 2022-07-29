Football
SAFF U-20 Championship 2022: India v/s Sri Lanka- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates around India's clash against Sri Lanka in the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022.
After losing their competition opener against Bangladesh, the Indian youngsters will look to open their account against an out-of-form Sri Lanka, who have lost both of their first two matches.
Will the Indian team take the positives from the loss against Bangladesh and come out with a win today?
Stay tuned for more updates on that.
Live Updates
- 29 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT
35'- SO CLOSE FOR INDIA!
Jangra almost scores but his shot doesn't have enough power to trouble Sri Lanka's goalie.
- 29 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT
31'- Too many injuries interrupting the flow
While the match gets halted due to injuries and fouls, here's a rainbow over the Kalinga Stadium!
- 29 July 2022 11:01 AM GMT
28'- Patient build-up from India
India's passing is getting them to the opposition box but the lack of clinical finishes in the final third is costing them.
- 29 July 2022 10:55 AM GMT
22'- Himanshu Jangra pulling the strings
India continues to attack the Lankan box, whereas the boys in white are trying to get back into the game with a couple of counter-attacking moments.
- 29 July 2022 10:44 AM GMT
11'- A shot from India!
Parthiv Gogoi's shot goes over the bar after another decent string of play.
- 29 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT
9'- A chance for India
A through ball from the midfield almost finds an Indian player but there was too much on the ball, and the goalie collects it calmly.
- 29 July 2022 10:37 AM GMT
5'- India dominates possession
The boys in blue have the control on the game in the opening few minutes, showing intent.
- 29 July 2022 10:32 AM GMT
We are underway!
Sri Lanka in white kick off things.
- 29 July 2022 10:24 AM GMT
And the teams come out on the field!
We are moments away from what promises to be a scintillating clash between both teams.
