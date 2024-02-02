Football
SAFF U-19 Women's C'ship LIVE: India 4-0 Bhutan- Scores, updates, blog
The Indian U19 women's team takes on Bhutan in the SAFF U19 Championship today at 2:30 PM. Get all the LIVE updates here.
The Indian U19 women's team is all set to take on Bhutan in the SAFF U-19 Championship held in Dhaka today at 2:30 PM.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 2 Feb 2024 10:20 AM GMT
61' GOAL
It's goal number 8 for team India and it is from the substitute Menaka Devi.
- 2 Feb 2024 10:18 AM GMT
59' GOAL
Pooja gets her second in under two minutes.
India 7 - 0 Bhutan
- 2 Feb 2024 10:17 AM GMT
58' GOAL!
India scores a sixth and what a goal it is from Pooja. She misses the first touch jut goes past the keeper and beautifully curves it into the net.
- 2 Feb 2024 10:11 AM GMT
52' GOAL
Goal! Sulanjana Raul adds to India's lead with a fifth goal. The team continues to showcase their prowess on the field. The score now stands at 5-0.
- 2 Feb 2024 9:48 AM GMT
Half time!
India dominates the first half with a commanding 4-0 lead against Bhutan. Shibani Devi's hat-trick and Pooja's goal showcase the team's strong offensive play.
Stay tuned for more action in the second half!
- 2 Feb 2024 9:37 AM GMT
36' GOAL!
Incredible! Shibani Devi secures a hat-trick with a sensational line-breaking goal. Her brilliant run dismantles the defense, and she smoothly slots the ball past the keeper. India extends the lead to 4-0
- 2 Feb 2024 9:36 AM GMT
31' GOAL
Hat-trick of goals for India! Pooja joins the scoring spree, netting the third goal. The team's performance is impressive, leading 3-0.
- 2 Feb 2024 9:20 AM GMT
18' GOAL!
Double delight! India scores again in a déjà vu moment. Neha delivers another fantastic cross, and Shibani Devi capitalizes once more. It's now 2-0 in favor of India. The team is on fire!