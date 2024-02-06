Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
SAFF U-19 Women's C'ship LIVE: India vs Nepal- Scores, Updates, Blog
India will take on Nepal in a crucial fixture of the SAFF U19 Championship to qualify for the finals.
India needs a win to qualify for the finals of SAFF U-19 Women's Championship held in Dhaka.
With a win against Nepal, India will face Bangladesh in the finals.
LIVE Updates:
2024-02-06 08:31:13
- 6 Feb 2024 9:01 AM GMT
Kick off!
And we're off! Kick-off has begun, with India starting from right to left.
- 6 Feb 2024 8:39 AM GMT
Hello & welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of the crucial SAFF U-19 Women's Championship match between India and Nepal!
The stakes couldn't be higher as India needs a win to secure their spot in the finals.
