SAFF U19 Women's C'ship: India suffers defeat against Bangladesh- Highlights
India takes on Bangladesh in the second game of the SAFF U19 Championship held in Dhaka at 6:30 PM. India won the first game 10-0 against Bhutan.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 4 Feb 2024 2:54 PM GMT
Full time!
India suffers a narrow defeat against Bangladesh.
- 4 Feb 2024 2:50 PM GMT
92' GOAL!
Bangladesh breaks the deadlock.
- 4 Feb 2024 2:42 PM GMT
83' Goal line save!!!
Heart-stopping moment! Bangladesh inches close to scoring as the ball spills from the hands of the keeper, but a vigilant defender makes a crucial goal-line save. The game hangs in the balance.
- 4 Feb 2024 2:36 PM GMT
76' No goals yet!
77 minutes into the game, and the scoreboard remains goalless. Bangladesh is capitalizing on counters, posing a threat, but India remains steadfast with a focused defense. The tension is palpable as both teams aim to break the deadlock.
- 4 Feb 2024 1:49 PM GMT
Half time!
The first half battle between India and Bangladesh is intense. Despite Bangladesh's dominance in the last few minutes, the score remains level. Excitement, near misses, and solid defenses define the first half.
- 4 Feb 2024 1:48 PM GMT
47' Freekick for Bangladesh!
Opportunity for Bangladesh! A free-kick is awarded at the edge of the box, and Captain Afida steps up to take it. However, her effort goes over the bar. A sigh of relief for India as they hold their ground.
- 4 Feb 2024 1:47 PM GMT
Two minutes added!
Two minutes added at the end of first 45 minutes.
- 4 Feb 2024 1:42 PM GMT
40' Bangladesh dominant!
Shift in momentum! Bangladesh takes control in the last 5 minutes, showcasing dominance on the field. The pressure is on as both teams strive for an advantage.