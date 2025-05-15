SAFF U19 Championship: India to face resilient Maldives in semi-final

The Indian U19 men's football team will clash with the Maldives in the semi-final on Friday, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Arunachal Pradesh, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Earlier the same day, Nepal and Bangladesh will contest the first semi-final at 15:30.

The Indian side has been dominant throughout the tournament, overwhelming both their Group B opponents with commanding victories against Sri Lanka (8-0) and Nepal (4-0) to secure the top position.

This impressive run has set up their encounter with the Maldives, who despite not registering a win, remain undefeated in Group A after securing 2-2 draws against both Bangladesh and Bhutan.

The Maldives have demonstrated remarkable determination, fighting back from behind in both their group matches to advance to the semi-finals. Their comeback mentality was particularly evident against Bangladesh, where they erased a two-goal deficit after the 57th minute.

In their crucial match against Bhutan, they equalized in the 77th minute and briefly took the lead in injury time before Bhutan leveled the score, though the single point was sufficient for the Maldives to progress.

"I think this was the most entertaining match in the tournament so far. Till the last second, we didn't know which team would qualify," remarked Maldives head coach Ahmed Shakir following their final group match.

India's head coach Bibiano Fernandes acknowledged the opponent's resilience, stating, "The Maldives have shown great character, in both their matches, coming from behind to draw. That shows they don't give up easily and can hurt teams if given space. For us, the approach remains the same, staying focused, humble, and playing to our strengths. We've analysed their games, and the boys are preparing well."

"There are no second chances in knockout matches. It's all or nothing. But the boys are prepared for it, mentally and tactically. The key is to stay calm and play with discipline. We approach it like any other match, with focus, hunger, and the belief that if we stick to our plan, the result will follow," Fernandes added.

Should the match end in a draw after 90 minutes, it will proceed directly to a penalty shootout. History favors India, who boast a perfect record against Maldives in SAFF men's age-group competitions, having won all nine previous encounters.

Their most recent victory was a 3-0 win in the SAFF U17 Championship 2024, with 10 players from that squad now representing the current U19 team.

Inclement weather has been a factor in Itanagar, with continuous rainfall over the past two days. While Fernandes and his squad are prepared to perform under any conditions, the Maldives team has struggled to adapt to the local climate.

"The rain has been quite consistent over the last few days, but we've managed our sessions accordingly and are ready for all kinds of conditions. We've focused on recovery, tactical work, and mental preparation indoors when needed.

At the end of the day, both teams play in the same conditions, so it's about who adapts better and sticks to the plan," Fernandes explained.

Shakir highlighted his team's weather challenges, saying, "We had a slow start in both matches, and I think it has something to do with the weather as well. It was hot during the first game, but it rained and got cold in the second game. It's not the kind of weather we are used to in the Maldives."

He praised his players' determination, adding, "I congratulate my players for the effort they put in to come back in the second match. I think it's a coincidence that we've drawn 2-2 twice. We came here to win every match. We were almost about to win against Bhutan, but conceded in the last minute. The semi-final will be a tough challenge."

Fernandes credited the Arunachal fans for India's stellar performances, with the team having scored 12 goals from six different players, all buoyed by enthusiastic crowd support.

"The crowd in Arunachal has been fantastic so far. It's not something you don't see often at the youth level, and we're really grateful for it. It's given the boys a big boost in both matches, and we will carry that energy into the semi-final as well.

That kind of atmosphere pushes young players to perform and gives them confidence. So, we hope more and more people come to watch the semi-final," concluded Fernandes.