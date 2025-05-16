SAFF U19 C'ship: India beat 3-0 Maldives in the semi-final - Highlights

The Indian boys were up against the Maldives in the semi-final of the 2025 SAFF U19 Championship at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday.

This was the first-ever semi-final of the U19 category for the Maldives, whereas the defending champion Indian team was competing in its third consecutive semifinal after topping the group.

India hadn't conceded a single goal in the tournament and had qualified for the final four with big wins over Sri Lanka and Nepal in the group stage.

As it happened: