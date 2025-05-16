Football
SAFF U19 C'ship: India beat 3-0 Maldives in the semi-final - Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the semi-final of the 2025 SAFF U19 Championship in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Indian boys were up against the Maldives in the semi-final of the 2025 SAFF U19 Championship at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday.
This was the first-ever semi-final of the U19 category for the Maldives, whereas the defending champion Indian team was competing in its third consecutive semifinal after topping the group.
India hadn't conceded a single goal in the tournament and had qualified for the final four with big wins over Sri Lanka and Nepal in the group stage.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 16 May 2025 3:54 PM GMT
Full Time: India 3-0 Maldives! India advances to the final
India's domination continued in the second half as the Maldives failed to breach the Indian defence, which is yet to concede a goal in this tournament after the three matches.
Prashnat Jojo scored the third goal for India, thanks to a goalkeeping blunder in the 66th minute, ensuring India's place in the final for the U19 championship for third consecutive time.
The team will now take on Bangladesh in the title clash on the 18th May.
- 16 May 2025 3:27 PM GMT
66' Prashan Jojo scores India's third goal after a poor error from Maldives Goalkeeper
Prashan Jojo takes a powerful shot from the edge of the box after a clearance from the goalkeeper. His shot was directed towards the goalkeeper, who made a meal out of it, helping India to increase their lead.
It is pelting down in Arunachal, making it tougher for the goalkeepers with the wet ball.
India 3-0 Maldives
- 16 May 2025 2:52 PM GMT
Half Time: India 2-0 Maldives
India dominated the first half, scoring two goals, thanks to Danny Meitei and Omang Dodum, whereas Indian wingers are using their pace well to make accurate crosses inside the box.
The Maldives didn't have many big chances inside the Indian penalty box, but a few of their long-range shots, tested the Indian defense, who will be aiming to stop these attacks and maintain the clean sheet.