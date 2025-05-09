SAFF U19 C'ship: Indian men thump 8-0 Sri Lanka in opener - Highlights

The Indian men's U19 football team was up against Sri Lanka in their opening fixture of the 2025 SAFF U19 Championship at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday.

The Indian team began their group stage action with a massive 8-0 win against the lower-seeded Sri Lankan side. The Indian team will now take on Nepal in the final group match on 13th May.

