Football

SAFF U19 C'ship: Indian men thump 8-0 Sri Lanka in opener - Highlights

Catch all the highlights from India's opening fixture at the 2025 SAFF U19 Championship against Sri Lanka.

Indian Football, SAFF U19 Championship
Indian Men's U19 Football Team. (Photo credits: AIFF Media)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 9 May 2025 4:20 PM GMT

The Indian men's U19 football team was up against Sri Lanka in their opening fixture of the 2025 SAFF U19 Championship at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday.

The Indian team began their group stage action with a massive 8-0 win against the lower-seeded Sri Lankan side. The Indian team will now take on Nepal in the final group match on 13th May.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-05-09 13:15:23
Indian FootballFootball
