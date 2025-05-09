Football
SAFF U19 C'ship: Indian men thump 8-0 Sri Lanka in opener - Highlights
Catch all the highlights from India's opening fixture at the 2025 SAFF U19 Championship against Sri Lanka.
The Indian men's U19 football team was up against Sri Lanka in their opening fixture of the 2025 SAFF U19 Championship at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday.
The Indian team began their group stage action with a massive 8-0 win against the lower-seeded Sri Lankan side. The Indian team will now take on Nepal in the final group match on 13th May.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 9 May 2025 3:58 PM GMT
Full Time: India 8-0 Sri Lanka
India continued their domination in the second half, scoring four more goals and registering a massive 8-0 win in this first encounter of the competition.
Daniel Meitei completed his hat-trick in the second half while Prashan Jajo scored his second goal of the match in the 62nd minute.
Meanwhile, Captain Shami Singamawyum and Omang Dudum scored one goal each in the second half.
- 9 May 2025 3:49 PM GMT
83' A goalkeeping blunder from Sri Lanka led to another goal for India
Captain Shami Singamayum scores his first goal of the match
India 8-0 Sri Lanka
- 9 May 2025 3:15 PM GMT
50' Danny Meitei completes his hat-trick as India scores two goals in just 3 minutes
Danny Meitei and Omang Dudum scored two goals for India in the first five minutes of the second half.
India 6-0 Sri Lanka
- 9 May 2025 2:57 PM GMT
Half Time: India 4-0 Sri Lanka
India dominated the first half, scoring four goals in the first 45 minutes thanks to a brace from Danny Meitei and one goal each from Prashan and Arbas.
India started the scoring in the 17th minute because of a brilliant solo run from Prashan Jojo on the left flank, which was later tripled by a brace from Meitei in the span of 6 minutes.
Metiei, later, helped the side in the build-up of the fourth goal as his cross from the right flank proved decisive for India.