SAFF U19 C'ship: India brush Nepal side to make semis - HIGHLIGHTS
India hammered four past Nepal in a performance of dominance.
India kicked off its SAFF U19 Championship 2025 campaign in resounding fashion with an 8-0 demolition job of Sri Lanka. And on Tuesday night, as they lined up against Nepal, they know that a point was all they needed to emerge group winners.
Nepal, meanwhile, come into this fixture after having pumped five goals past a hapless Sri Lankan side.
That said, Nepal was no match for India on Tuesday night.
The Indian front line was on fire as they found the back of the net on four instances against the hapless Nepalese outfit.
- 13 May 2025 4:10 PM GMT
Full-time | IND 4-0 NEP
India were dominant right through the game.
While India's back-line appeared shaky at times, their midfield and forward line was sparkling tonight.
With two goals in the first half and two in the second, India ensured that there was simply no way back for Nepal.
India march on to the semi-finals now where they will take on Maldives.
- 13 May 2025 4:06 PM GMT
Back-to-back victories for India.
With 6-points from two games, India finish on top of their group.
India will play Maldives in the semi-final while Bangladesh will take on Nepal in the other semi-final.
- 13 May 2025 4:01 PM GMT
89' | IND 4-0 NEP
India looking to add more to the tally.
A quick one-two at the edge of the Nepali box and a through-ball finds the Indian forward line, but the keeper thwarts the offensive.
4-mintues of time added on now.
- 13 May 2025 3:55 PM GMT
83' | IND 4-0 NEP
Danny scores off a rebound for India.
India move to the edge of the Nepali box and an Indian shot from the outside of the boot bounces just before the keeper who parries it straight onto Danny's path who finds the top of the net to score.
The wheels have well and truly come off for Nepal now.
- 13 May 2025 3:50 PM GMT
77' | IND 3-0 NEP
The Indians are queuing up now to score.
From the midfield to the edge of the box, the Indian movement is quick.
From the edge of the box, the right top bin is targeted, but the contact isn't ideal and the ball sails wide of the Nepal upright.
- 13 May 2025 3:48 PM GMT
75' | IND 3-0 NEP
Rohen scores for India!
A link-up from the left flank this time, the cross finds Danny who unleashes a shot on goal.
Parried away by the Nepali keeper and the rebound falls to Rohen who finds the back of the net.
- 13 May 2025 3:46 PM GMT
74' | IND 2-0 NEP
Three-on-two for India and Ludkim receives a through ball in the Nepali box, but with just the keeper to beat, toes the ball straight to him.
Another opportunity goes abegging.
- 13 May 2025 3:42 PM GMT
69' | IND 2-0 NEP
Not for the first time on the night, India miss a sitter in front of goal.
A floater towards the Nepal goal from the left flank is cut back from the goal line and with the goal gaping in front, the Indian boot sends the ball sailing past the upright.
- 13 May 2025 3:39 PM GMT
67' | IND 2-0 NEP
Two changes for India.
India now controlling the proceedings in the mid-field.
- 13 May 2025 3:35 PM GMT
62' | IND 2-0 NEP
Danny moves in from the right flank for India.
Much like Mo Salah, he weaves past the defense, brings the ball on his left at the edge of the box and has a crack at goal.
The keeper fumbles, but gathers on the second go.