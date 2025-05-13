SAFF U19 C'ship: India brush Nepal side to make semis - HIGHLIGHTS

India kicked off its SAFF U19 Championship 2025 campaign in resounding fashion with an 8-0 demolition job of Sri Lanka. And on Tuesday night, as they lined up against Nepal, they know that a point was all they needed to emerge group winners.

Nepal, meanwhile, come into this fixture after having pumped five goals past a hapless Sri Lankan side.

That said, Nepal was no match for India on Tuesday night.

The Indian front line was on fire as they found the back of the net on four instances against the hapless Nepalese outfit.

AS IT HAPPENED...