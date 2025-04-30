SAFF U19 Championship: India announces 25-member squad

India U19 men’s team head coach Bibiano Fernandes on Wednesday announced a 25 member squad for the SAFF U19 Championship scheduled to take place in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh from May 9-18.

Fernandes reduced the size of the squad from a 35-member core probable early this month.

Hosts India have drawn alongside Sri Lanka and Nepal in Group B while Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh complete Group A lineup.

India will open their campaign against Sri lanka on May 9 and will take on Nepal on May 13.





The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals that will be played on May 16. The final will take place on May 18. The Golden Jubilee Stadium will host all matches of the tournament.

Bangladesh are the defending champions, having defeated Nepal 4-1 in the 2024 edition.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Aarush Hari, Aheibam Suraj Singh, Rohit.

Defenders: Ashik Adhikari, Takhellambam Bungson Singh, Jodric Abranches, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Mohammed Kaif, Mukul Panwar, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Sohum Utreja, Roshan Singh Thangjam.

Midfielders: Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Singamayum Shami, Danny Meitei Laishram, Md Arbash, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Daniyal Makakmayum.

Forwards: Hemneichung Lunkim, Bharat Lairenjam, Omang Dodum, Prashan Jajo, Yohaan Benjamin, Ahongshangbam Samson Chaphamayum Rohen Singh.

Head coach: Bibiano Fernandes