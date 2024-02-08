Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
SAFF U-19 C'ship FINAL LIVE: India 1-1 Bangladesh, penalties- Scores, Updates, Results
The India U19 Women's National Team will be out to break a voodoo on the artificial turf of BSSSMK Stadium at 5:30 PM today. Get all the LIVE updates here.
The India U19 Women's Team are set to play the final of the SAFF U19 Women's Championship at the BSSSMK Stadium against hosts and defending champions Bangladesh, in Dhaka, on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
2024-02-08 11:00:16
- 8 Feb 2024 2:19 PM GMT
More drama!
The referee has declared India champions after a coin toss. Bangladesh players and fans are protesting.
- 8 Feb 2024 2:11 PM GMT
Retake!
India levels 9-9!
- 8 Feb 2024 2:11 PM GMT
Drama!
The penalty from India is saved but the keeper is off the line!
Next Story