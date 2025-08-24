SAFF U17 Women's Championship: India crush Bhutan 8-0 - Highlights

The Young Tigresses unleashed themselves against Bhutan at the Changlimithang Stadium, defeating the hosts 8-0 on Sunday.

After a subdued performance in the first half that saw just one goal, the young tigresses came out roaring in the second, scoring a whopping seven goals.

Anushka Kumari was the star with a brilliant hattrick (53’, 61, 72).

Abhista Basnett (23', 88'), Pearl Fernandes (71'), Divyani Linda (77') and Valaina Fernandes (90+2') also contributed to India’s tally.

India are putting on a show in Thimphu and this performance firmly cements them as favorites for the title. India remain unbeaten with three wins in three matches.

