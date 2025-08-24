Football
SAFF U17 Women's Championship: India crush Bhutan 8-0 - Highlights
Follow for all the Highlights from SAFF U17 Women's Championship India beat Bhutan 8-0 in Thimphu.
- 24 Aug 2025 11:10 AM GMT
- 24 Aug 2025 11:06 AM GMT
FULL TIME: India 8-0 Bhutan
The Young Tigresses unleashed themselves against Bhutan at the Changlimithang Stadium. After a subdued performance in the first half that saw just one goal. The young tigresses came out roaring in the second, scoring a whopping seven goals.
Anushka Kumari was the star with a brilliant hattrick (53’, 61, 72) as Abhista Basnett (23', 88'), Pearl Fernandes (71'), Divyani Linda (77') and Valaina Fernandes (90+2') contributed to India’s tally.
India are putting on a show in Thimphu and this performance firmly cements them as favorites for the title.
- 24 Aug 2025 10:53 AM GMT
90+2' India 8-0 Bhutan
Coming on as a substitute, Valaina Fernandes doesn’t waste time to show her quality. Sharp on the ball, full of energy takes a cross shot and GOAL it is!
Score: India leads 8-0.
- 24 Aug 2025 10:48 AM GMT
Goal no. 7 comes from Abhista Basnett
Abhista Basnett converts. A small blunder from Bhutan goalkeeper there!
- 24 Aug 2025 10:36 AM GMT
77' Divyani Linda GOALLLL!
Divyani Linda makes it 6-0 for India. The Blue Tigress have launched a flurry of successful attacks on Bhutan.
- 24 Aug 2025 10:33 AM GMT
73' Hattrick for Anushka Kumari
Just two minutes after Pearl makes it count. Anushka Kumari gets her hattrick!!!
- 24 Aug 2025 10:33 AM GMT
71' Pearl Fernandes gets the score board moving!
A brilliant move down the right as Divyani Linda sends in a crisp cross, and Pearl Fernandes is right there to flick it past the keeper with a classy finish.
India leads 3 goals to none.
- 24 Aug 2025 10:21 AM GMT
Anushka does it again!
Anushka Kumari leads the charge from right wing and takes a cross shot and converts it. She had 2 goals aready in this match. India leads 3-0.
- 24 Aug 2025 10:14 AM GMT
53' Anushka scores! GOAALLL!
A foul. A free kick. And Anushka Kumari gets it in for India.
Score: India 2-0 Bhutan