Football

SAFF U17 Women's Championship: India crush Bhutan 8-0 - Highlights

Follow for all the Highlights from SAFF U17 Women's Championship India beat Bhutan 8-0 in Thimphu.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 Aug 2025 11:33 AM GMT

The Young Tigresses unleashed themselves against Bhutan at the Changlimithang Stadium, defeating the hosts 8-0 on Sunday.

After a subdued performance in the first half that saw just one goal, the young tigresses came out roaring in the second, scoring a whopping seven goals.

Anushka Kumari was the star with a brilliant hattrick (53’, 61, 72).

Abhista Basnett (23', 88'), Pearl Fernandes (71'), Divyani Linda (77') and Valaina Fernandes (90+2') also contributed to India’s tally.

India are putting on a show in Thimphu and this performance firmly cements them as favorites for the title. India remain unbeaten with three wins in three matches.

Highlights:

Live Updates

2025-08-24 08:30:49
FootballIndian Womens Football
