SAFF U-17 Women’s C'ship 2025: India outclass Nepal in campaign opener

The Indian women’s team was off to a perfect start against Nepal with 7-0 win in the SAFF U17 Championship held at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Wednesday.

Abhista Basnett (16', 41'), Nira Chanu Longjam (25', 56'), Anushka Kumari (33', 62'), Julan Nongmaithem (45+1) were the goal scorers for India.

The young tigresses wrapped up the first half with a commanding 5-0 lead. Abhista Basnett’s goal in the 16th minute set the tone for the match.





In their previous outing in 2023, India had defeated Nepal 4-1 and today’s win extends India’s unbeaten streak against Nepal to eight years.

In a new tournament format, four teams — India, Nepal, Bangladesh and hosts Bhutan — will play against each other in a double round-robin league.

This is the seventh edition of the tournament. Each team will play six matches. The team that tops the table after the final matchday on August 31 will be crowned champion.

India will now play Bangladesh on August 22.