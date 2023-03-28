Football
SAFF U17 Women's C'ship LIVE: India v/s Russia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Russia at the SAFF U17 Women's Championships.
The Indian U17 women's football team is all set to take on Russia in the SAFF U17 Championships.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 28 March 2023 1:29 PM GMT
13' - RUSSIA EXTEND THE LEAD!
Just 4 minutes after opening the scoring, Russia have extended the lead. Indian captain Heena Khatun with a harsh challenge gifts the opposition a penalty.
Daria Kotlova steps up to take the shot from the spot and slots it in with ease.
IND 2-0 RUS
- 28 March 2023 1:26 PM GMT
9' - RUSSIA SCOREE
Vasilisa was looking for a cross there and the ball goes straight to the goalkeeper Khushi. The got both her hands to the ball, but it has somehow slipped through her grip. To make matters worse, it goes straight into the net.
IND 0-1 RUS
- 28 March 2023 1:17 PM GMT
1' - Russia with the attack
A good start from the Russians as they press forward with ease. The Indian defence is opened up and Russia have a clear shot, but the shot which comes in is rather weak. Collected well by Khushi.
- 28 March 2023 12:57 PM GMT
Gooood Eveninggg!
Welcome to the coverage of the SAFF U17 Women's Championships contest between Russia and India.