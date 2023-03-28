Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

SAFF U17 Women's C'ship LIVE: India v/s Russia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Russia at the SAFF U17 Women's Championships.

SAFF U17 Womens Cship LIVE: India v/s Russia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X

Heena Khatun (Source: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 March 2023 1:29 PM GMT

The Indian U17 women's football team is all set to take on Russia in the SAFF U17 Championships.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-03-28 12:55:52
Football Indian Football 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X