Football
SAFF U17 Championships LIVE - India v/s Nepal FINAL - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Nepal in the final of 2022 SAFF U17 Championships.
Defending champions India will take on Nepal in a repeat of the previous edition's final in the title clash of the 2022 SAFF Men's U17 Final. The Nepal football team, though, will fancy their chances against this Indian outfit after having beaten them earlier in their group stage encounter last week.
Will the Indian boys manage to avenge their loss when it matters the most?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 14 Sep 2022 2:59 PM GMT
70' - India inching towards their 4th title
This Nepal side seems to be of no match to India today as the Blue Tigers inch ever so close towards defending their title. Complete control for India. Nothing going Nepal's way.
- 14 Sep 2022 2:53 PM GMT
63' - VANLALPEKA SCORESSS!
He does it all by himself this time does, Vanlalpeka Guite. He takes a shot from the left flank and it evades the Nepal goalkeeper to go inside the top far corner. UNBELIEVABLE SHOT!
IND 3-0 NEP
- 14 Sep 2022 2:45 PM GMT
57' - Frustration on display by Nepal
They are deeply frustrated are Nepal. Their coach engages in a war of words with the referee now for a throw in awarded to India. The players are not happy either.
- 14 Sep 2022 2:42 PM GMT
54' - Boby Singh once again with a good pass
Another excellent run from Boby Singh in the left flank accompanied with a good cross, but the Nepal defence stays composed and clears it away.
- 14 Sep 2022 2:37 PM GMT
47' - Gangte brought down
A dangerous leap from Nepal goalkeeper to collect the ball and he falls over Gangte, who leaps at the same time for a header. The Indian striker is down in the box, while the others engage in a war of words in the side.
- 14 Sep 2022 2:21 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
There goes the whistle and that's the end of a horrific 45 minutes for Nepal. They started off well but as time passed by the Indians grew and grew more comfortable with Boby Singh and Korou Singh finding the net, thanks to two beautiful passes from Vanlalpeka Guite.
It only got worse from there for Nepal as their skipper was shown a red card. They have a mountain to climb with 10 men when we comeback for the second half, while the Indians just need to ensure some sensible play to see the SAFF U17 Men's Trophy home for the fourth time.
IND 2-0 NEP
- 14 Sep 2022 2:16 PM GMT
3 minutes added
3 extra minutes added to the first half and India would not mind this with the control they have over the proceedings currently.
- 14 Sep 2022 2:15 PM GMT
44' - Sahil with a comfortable save again
A freekick for Nepal from a dangerous position. After a lot of pushing around the wall, the shot if finally taken. But it goes straight to Sahil, who goes low and collects cleanly.
- 14 Sep 2022 2:10 PM GMT
38 - RED CARD, PRASHANT LAKSAM!
The evening goes from bad to worse for Nepal as their skipper Prashant has been shown a red card. They are down to 10 men and this is not looking good for the three-time runners up.