SAFF U17 C'ship 2025: Bibiano Fernandes announces Indian team

Indian U17 men’s football team head coach Bibiano Fernandes announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Championship 2025, to be held in Colombo from September 16 to 27 on Friday.

The Blue Colts, who have been in training camp in Goa for nearly two months since trials began in July, will depart for Colombo on Saturday afternoon.

India, the defending champions, have been drawn into Group B alongside Maldives (September 16), Bhutan (September 19), and Pakistan (September 22).

The semi-finals are scheduled for September 25, with the final on September 27, all matches taking place at the Racecourse International Stadium.

India lifted the trophy last year in Bhutan after defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in the final, and will once again look to extend their dominance at the regional level.

Beyond the immediate tournament, Fernandes and his coaching staff have their eyes set on a bigger objective – qualification for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026, with the qualifiers scheduled for November 2025 in Ahmedabad.

The 23-member squad features a balanced mix of goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards:

Goalkeepers: Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar

Defenders: Houlungou Mate, Indra Rana Magar, Konthoujam Korou Meitei, Md Aimaan Bin, R Lawmsangzuala, Shubham Poonia, Thanggoumang Touthang, Yumnam Madino Singh

Midfielders: Abrar Ali Baba, Dallalmuon Gangte, Thokchom Diamond Singh, Wangkhem Denny Singh, Yengkhom Nitishkumar Meitei

Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Kamgouhao Doungel, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed

Assistant Coach: Chandam Chitrasen Singh

Goalkeeping Coach: Parshuram Salwadi

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Karan Mane