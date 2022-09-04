SAFF U-17 Championship 2022: Preview, Schedule, India Squad, Where to Watch, Live Stream

After India's triumph in the recent SAFF U-20 Championship, the young blues will be aiming to replicate such success in the U-17 tournament as well. The competition will commence on Monday, 5th September in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Preview

The 2022 edition will be the 7th of the SAFF U-17 Championship as the tournament was founded back in 2011. India are the current champions (2019), and they are also the most successful nation with three titles in their bag.

A total of six nations will be participating in the competition this time around which include Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Bhutan. There will be two groups with three teams each, where each country will play the others in a round-robin format.

The top two nations from each group will advance into the semi-finals.

Schedule

5th September- Bhutan vs India (3:30 pm IST)

9th September- India vs Nepal (3:30 pm IST)

12th September- Semi-finals (3:30 pm and 8:00 pm IST)

14th September- Final (7 pm IST)

India Squad

﻿India will be head coached by Bibiano Fernades in this upcoming competition.



Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Tajamul Islam.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei, Mukul Panwar, Manjot Singh Dhami, Balkaran Singh, Suraj Kumar Singh, Chandan Yadav.

Midfielders: Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh, Lalpekhlua, Vanlalpeka Guite, Boby Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Huzafah Ahmam Dar, Ngarin Shaiza, Danny Meitei, Lalhmingchhuanga Fanai, Faizan Wahid, Obed Mangminhao Haokip.

Forwards: Thanglalsoun Gangte, Aman.

Where to Watch?

﻿The telecast information hasn't been announced yet. Further details to follow.

Live Stream

﻿The telecast information hasn't been announced yet. Further details to follow.









