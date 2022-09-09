Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
SAFF U-17 Championship 2022: India lose 1-3 to Nepal- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Danny was India's sole goal-scorer.
India fail to win their final game of the group stage as a strong Nepal side defeat the boys in blue. With this loss, India will now face Bangladesh in the knockouts.
Live Updates
- 9 Sep 2022 11:56 AM GMT
FULL TIME.
Nepal defeats India.
FT: IND 1-3 NPL
- 9 Sep 2022 11:27 AM GMT
68'- NEPAL SCORE AGAIN!
A sumptuous chip gives the boys in red a comfortable lead.
IND 1-3 NPL
- 9 Sep 2022 11:08 AM GMT
49'- NEPAL TAKE THE LEAD!
Unesh takes a shot which finds the corner as it rolls in the net.
IND 1-2 NPL
