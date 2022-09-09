SAFF U-17 Championship 2022: India lose 1-3 to Nepal- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

India fail to win their final game of the group stage as a strong Nepal side defeat the boys in blue. With this loss, India will now face Bangladesh in the knockouts.

FULL-TIME! Not the best day on the field for the boys. A massive 2nd half performance helps Nepal clinch the win today.



🇮🇳 1-3 🇳🇵



