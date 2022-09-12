Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
SAFF U-17 Championship 2022: India wins 2-1 against Bangladesh- Highlights
India goes into the final of the SAFF U-17 Championship for the second year consecutively.
It was Gangte's brace which made sure India advanced into the final and get their chance to defend their title. Now they will meet either Nepal or Sri Lanka in the summit meet.
Read on to know what transpired in this stunning semi-final!
Live Updates
- 12 Sep 2022 11:54 AM GMT
FULL TIME!
India advances to the final!
FT: Bangladesh 1-2 India
- 12 Sep 2022 11:33 AM GMT
76'- Change for India.
Gangte comes off for Aman.
