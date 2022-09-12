SAFF U-17 Championship 2022: India wins 2-1 against Bangladesh- Highlights

It was Gangte's brace which made sure India advanced into the final and get their chance to defend their title. Now they will meet either Nepal or Sri Lanka in the summit meet.

FULL-TIME! INTO THE FINAL! 🤯



A frantic match comes to an end, as India clinch the victory, and on to the final we go! 🤩



🇧🇩 1-2 🇮🇳



🇧🇩 1-2 🇮🇳

