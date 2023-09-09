SAFF U16 Championship: India to face Bangladesh in the final

The picturesque Changlimithang Stadium, in Thimphu, Bhutan, is all set for the battle royale, as India and Bangladesh look to fight it out in the summit clash of the SAFF U-16 Championship 2023, on Sunday, September 10 at 5.30 PM.

India and Bangladesh have already met each other in the first match of the tournament (the former winning 1-0), and the clash on Sunday could well serve to be a re-match of sorts.

India head coach Ishfaq Ahmed said, “We have worked so hard to get here, but we know that Bangladesh are a tough side, and we will have to work even harder to beat them in the final and achieve the dream.”

The Blue Colts finished top of Group A, defeating both Bangladesh and Nepal (both matches ending in 1-0 victories), before putting eight goals past the Maldives in the semi-final. While his boys exhibited a brand of free-flowing football, exerting complete dominance over the Maldives in the last match, Ahmed believes the final will be a totally different ballgame.

“We have played against them, and we expect them to be a very physical side. But this will be a good experience for the boys to show their quality. They are good at set-pieces and winning the 50-50 balls, so we cannot let our guard down. They have certainly improved over the last couple of matches,” he said.

India U-16 midfielder Levis Zangminlun, who was one of the standout performers in the semi-final win over the Maldives, feels that it is essential to put in the hard yards against Bangladesh in the final.

“We have already played against them, and they are a very strong team, very difficult to play against. A lot of hard work has gone into preparing for this tournament, from our side, and we want to make sure that that does not go in vain,” said Levis. “It’s been a great experience for us, but we need to put everything in this final stretch, to bring it home.”

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have shown steely resolve, ever since coming within inches of elimination from the tournament, after losing their first match against India. They defeated Nepal 1-0, and followed that up with a comeback victory against Pakistan (2-1), to book their spot in the summit clash.

Head coach Saifur Rahman Moni said, “It’s very nice to reach the final, but like I said before, we have a lot of respect for India. Our boys have grown mentally stronger since that initial loss against them, and I hope we can erase the mistakes that we have made previously. If we can do that, and stick to our plans, hopefully we can win this.”

Bangladesh captain Nazmul Huda Faysal feels that despite the fact that his side lost the first game against India, the boys have gained a lot of belief in the last two matches.

“These last two victories against Nepal and Pakistan gave us a lot of belief. India are a big team in SAFF, but we will play according to our plans. I think whoever can hold their nerve on the day will win, and I hope that’s us,” said Faysal.

The SAFF U-16 Championship 2023 Final between India and Bangladesh will kick off at 5.30 pm IST at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, and will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel.