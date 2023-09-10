Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
SAFF U16 Championship Final: India vs Bangladesh- Score, Updates, Blog
India will take on Bangladesh in the final of SAFF U16 at the Changlimithang Stadium at 5:30 PM. Get all the LIVE updates here.
India is set to clash with Bangladesh in the SAFF U16 championship final as they aim to secure their fifth title today. India boasts a remarkable track record, establishing themselves as the most successful team in the U15/16 category.
The highly anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM at the prestigious Changlimithang Stadium.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
2023-09-10 11:00:09
- 10 Sep 2023 11:03 AM GMT
Welcome to the SAFF U16 Championship Final!
India aims for their fifth title as they face Bangladesh in this epic showdown. We're bringing you live updates, so stay tuned for all the action!
