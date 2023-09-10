Asian Games
Football

SAFF U16 Championship Final: India vs Bangladesh- Score, Updates, Blog

India will take on Bangladesh in the final of SAFF U16 at the Changlimithang Stadium at 5:30 PM. Get all the LIVE updates here.

SAFF U16 Championship final India vs Bangladesh 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 10 Sep 2023 11:03 AM GMT

India is set to clash with Bangladesh in the SAFF U16 championship final as they aim to secure their fifth title today. India boasts a remarkable track record, establishing themselves as the most successful team in the U15/16 category.

The highly anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM at the prestigious Changlimithang Stadium.

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2023-09-10 11:00:09
Indian Football TeamBangladesh
