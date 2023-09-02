Football
SAFF U-16 Championship: India beats Bangladesh - Highlights
Thoungamba Singh Usham scored the only goal for India in a 1-0 win over Bangladesh.
India defeated Bangladesh in their opening encounter of the SAFF U-16 Championship 2023.
India won 1-0 against Bangladesh, with Thoungamba Singh Usham's decisive goal in the 74th minute.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 2 Sep 2023 10:59 AM GMT
Full Time!
India emerges victorious, thanks to Thoungamba Singh Usham's goal, securing a hard-fought win in this thrilling SAFF U16 match against Bangladesh.
India 1 - 0 Bangladesh
- 2 Sep 2023 10:57 AM GMT
95' Last Chance for Bangladesh
Bangladesh with a strong counter-attack, putting India's defense to the test, but it's cleared, resulting in a corner. This is their last chance to find an equalizer.
The corner is taken, but once again, India's defense holds firm and clears the danger. Another corner for Bangladesh, but the story repeats.
- 2 Sep 2023 10:53 AM GMT
Five minutes added!
Five minutes of added time! The tension rises as both teams have extra minutes to either secure the victory or mount a comeback.
- 2 Sep 2023 10:51 AM GMT
89' Corner for Bangladesh!
A crucial moment in the match! Bangladesh earns a corner, presenting them with a golden opportunity to equalize.
However, the corner doesn't yield the desired result as India successfully defends it and turns the situation into a counter-attack.
- 2 Sep 2023 10:43 AM GMT
82' Good save!
Bangladesh is not backing down! They launch another attack, but the shot goes straight into the waiting hands of the Indian goalkeeper.
- 2 Sep 2023 10:37 AM GMT
73' GOAAALLLLLL!!!!!
After numerous attempts, India finally break the deadlock. Manbhakupar Malngiang initiates a swift counter-attack from the left, taking a shot that's initially denied by the goalkeeper.
However, India manages to capitalize on the rebound and finds the back of the net, scoring the first goal of the tournament.
India 1 - 0 Bangladesh
- 2 Sep 2023 10:26 AM GMT
63' Free Kick for India!
India earn a free kick just outside the box following a dangerous attacking move.
The resulting shot is well-struck but denied by the goalkeeper. Unfortunately, the subsequent free kick attempt goes way over the bar. It's a missed opportunity for India.
- 2 Sep 2023 10:12 AM GMT
52' India focuses on attack!
India seems to have found a renewed sense of energy in the second half, showing determination in the attacking efforts.
They earn a free kick from a relatively less dangerous position, but unfortunately, it doesn't lead to a scoring opportunity. The match remains tightly contested as both teams look for that crucial breakthrough.
- 2 Sep 2023 10:05 AM GMT
The game resumes!
The second half is underway, and India will now be attacking from left to right.