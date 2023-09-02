Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

SAFF U-16 Championship: India beats Bangladesh - Highlights

Thoungamba Singh Usham scored the only goal for India in a 1-0 win over Bangladesh.

SAFF U-16 Championship: India beats Bangladesh - Highlights
X

India U-16 defeats Bangladesh in the SAFF U-16  Championship 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2 Sep 2023 11:18 AM GMT

India defeated Bangladesh in their opening encounter of the SAFF U-16 Championship 2023.

India won 1-0 against Bangladesh, with Thoungamba Singh Usham's decisive goal in the 74th minute.

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2023-09-02 08:30:03
>Load More
Indian Football Team
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X