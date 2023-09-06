Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

SAFF U-16 Championship: India defeats Nepal 1-0; Qualifies for semifinal - Highlights

The 2023 SAFF U-16 Championship is the 8th edition of the SAFF U-16 Championship, an international football competition for men's under-17 national teams organized by South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). Its being held from 2–10 September 2023 in Thimphu, Bhutan.

SAFF U-16 Championship: India defeats Nepal 1-0; Qualifies for semifinal - Highlights
X

India U-16 Football Team at the SAFF U-16 Championship 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 Sep 2023 11:39 AM GMT

The Indian U-16 Football team defeated Nepal 1-0 in their second game of the SAFF U-16 Championship. The Indian team had 1-0 win over Bangladesh in their first match. India team likely to face Maldives or Bhutan in semifinal on 8 september.

Live Updates

2023-09-06 08:17:41
>Load More
FootballIndian Football
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X