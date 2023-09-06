Football
SAFF U-16 Championship: India defeats Nepal 1-0; Qualifies for semifinal - Highlights
The 2023 SAFF U-16 Championship is the 8th edition of the SAFF U-16 Championship, an international football competition for men's under-17 national teams organized by South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). Its being held from 2–10 September 2023 in Thimphu, Bhutan.
The Indian U-16 Football team defeated Nepal 1-0 in their second game of the SAFF U-16 Championship. The Indian team had 1-0 win over Bangladesh in their first match. India team likely to face Maldives or Bhutan in semifinal on 8 september.
Live Updates
- 6 Sep 2023 11:01 AM GMT
Full Time: India wins 1-0 over Nepal
inida has qualified for Semi Final of SAFF U-16 Championship with 1-0 win over Nepal in second match. India had defeated Bangladesh 1-0 in first match.
- 6 Sep 2023 10:57 AM GMT
93' Opportunity for Nepal
Time is running out for Nepal to equalise. They build a chance to attack but lost it to offside.
India 1-0 Nepal
- 6 Sep 2023 10:51 AM GMT
90' - 6 minutes extra time added
Nepal is looking in very bad situation. 6 minutes of extra injury time added.
India 1-0 Nepal
- 6 Sep 2023 10:46 AM GMT
85' It is post again to deny India!
Can you believe it? Levis unleashes a shot toward the top right corner but it is deflected off the post as Nepal survives again.
India 1-0 Nepal
- 6 Sep 2023 10:42 AM GMT
81' It is woodwork again to deny India.
The Indian team will be cursing the post as another Indian shot is deflected off the post. A scramble in the Nepal box means India has the opportunity to score their second goal but the goalpost denies another goal.
India 1-0 Nepal
- 6 Sep 2023 10:38 AM GMT
77' Levis misses a sitter for India.
What a move by the Indian team as Levis beats the defender and has only to goal to hit at but he misses it by miles. No composure from the number 8 there.
India 1-0 Nepal
- 6 Sep 2023 10:31 AM GMT
68' Indian skipper Muhammad Kaif is stretchered out.
Two Nepali players come in the way and the Indian skipper is on the ground struggling. He is stretched off the field as he struggles to get up.
- 6 Sep 2023 10:30 AM GMT
66' End-to-end game here.
Both teams have been trying their best and attacking constantly but India has been more dominant in attack and held on to the defence.
India 1-0 Nepal
- 6 Sep 2023 10:18 AM GMT
57' Woodwork denies India again!
A free-kick is rolled towards Lairenjam who hits on the first touch but it comes off the woodwork again. Nepal goes on the counter attack but it is saved.
India 1-0 Nepal
- 6 Sep 2023 10:10 AM GMT
50' Nepal has been putting pressure in second half.
Indian team has withheld the pressure from Nepal as the opponents have came out with intent to score the equalizer.
India 1-0 Nepal