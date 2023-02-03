Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship 2023: India v/s Bhutan- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
India kicks off its SAFF U20 Women's Championship 2023 campaign against Bhutan.
India opens their SAFF U-20 Women's Championship 2023 against their counterparts in Bhutan under the able tutelage of Maymol Rocky, a known face to Indian women's football. Can the Blues start off with a win?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
2023-02-03 08:06:49
- 3 Feb 2023 10:38 AM GMT
79'- AND ANOTHERR
The goals don't stop coming for India!
- 3 Feb 2023 10:34 AM GMT
75'- ITS 10 FOR INDIA!!!
Lynda scores another!!!
IND 10-0 BHU
- 3 Feb 2023 10:22 AM GMT
63'- ONE MOREEEE
Neha now gets her third assist of the day to provide for Lynda's second goal!
IND 8-0 BHU
- 3 Feb 2023 10:20 AM GMT
61'- AND SEVENTH GOAL!!!
Anita gets her second assist as substitute Lynda Kom gets a tap-in!
IND 7-0 BHU
- 3 Feb 2023 10:14 AM GMT
55'- NEHA SCORESSS HER SECOND!
Anita returns the favour as she lays it off for Neha, who passes it in!
IND 6-0 BHU
- 3 Feb 2023 10:09 AM GMT
50'- INDIA CONTINUE THEIR RAMPAGE!
Neha with another assist as she passed to Anita Kumari who burries it!
IND 5-0 BHU
- 3 Feb 2023 9:49 AM GMT
Half time!
India leads substantially at half time!
HT: IND 4-0 BHU
