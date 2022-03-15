CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

SAFF U-18 Women's Championship LIVE: India vs Nepal score, goals, and updates

LIVE Updates from the 2022 SAFF U-18 Women's Championship match between India and Nepal

SAFF U-18 Womens Championship LIVE: India vs Nepal score, goals, and updates
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-15T19:45:44+05:30

Indian Women's U-18 team is all set to face Nepal in the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship in JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. Stay tuned for more updates.

Live Updates

  • 15 March 2022 2:15 PM GMT

    41' Anita with a brilliant cross once again but Lynda couldn't meet it on time.

    India 3-0 Nepal

    #INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 15 March 2022 2:10 PM GMT

    Wide!

    37' Amisha Baxla with another teasing delivery but the attempt from Lynda goes just wide off the mark.

    India 3-0 Nepal

    #INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 15 March 2022 2:08 PM GMT

    GOALLLLLL! 3-0 for INDIA!!!

    35' Ritu Devi whips in a delicious cross from the right flank and Lynda Kom makes no mistake to put it into the back of the net.

    India 3-0 Nepal

    #INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 15 March 2022 2:07 PM GMT

    Free Kick

    32' Nepal commits a foul and a free-kick has been awarded to India from 35-yards out. Astam Oraon lines up to take it but she hit it straight into her own player.

    India 2-0 Nepal

    #INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 15 March 2022 2:03 PM GMT

    29' India with a quick attack once again but the Nepal keeper makes an early run and cleared the danger.

    India 2-0 Nepal

    #INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 15 March 2022 2:00 PM GMT

    26' Nepal puts in a cross from deep but is cleared away for a corner by India. The following set-piece produced nothing for Nepal.

    India 2-0 Nepal

    #INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 15 March 2022 1:55 PM GMT

    Early Substitution for Nepal

    21' A free-kick has been awarded to Nepal at the edge of the penalty box. Meanwhile, Nepal are making an early substitution Sarishma Thapa replaces Kumari.

    India 2-0 Nepal

    #INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 15 March 2022 1:51 PM GMT

    GOALLLLLLLL! 2-0!!!

    17' Anita Kumari sends in a pinpoint cross for Lynda and the Indian No. 9 slots it home to make it 2-0 for India.

    India 2-0 Nepal

    #INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 15 March 2022 1:47 PM GMT

    GOALLLLLLL!!!!

    14' GOALLLLLL! Amisha sends a beautiful cross from the right flank which the Nepal custodian fisted away initially but the loose ball falls to Sujeesh and she made no mistake and put it into the back of the net. 

    India 1-0 Nepal

    #INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 15 March 2022 1:44 PM GMT

    9' Amisha Baxla makes a good run down the right flank and tries to lay it off to Lynda but the Nepal defenders did well to intercept the ball.

    India 0-0 Nepal

    #INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball

>Load More
Football Indian Football AIFF Women's Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X