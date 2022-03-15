Football
SAFF U-18 Women's Championship LIVE: India vs Nepal score, goals, and updates
LIVE Updates from the 2022 SAFF U-18 Women's Championship match between India and Nepal
Indian Women's U-18 team is all set to face Nepal in the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship in JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Updates
- 15 March 2022 2:15 PM GMT
41' Anita with a brilliant cross once again but Lynda couldn't meet it on time.
India 3-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 15 March 2022 2:10 PM GMT
Wide!
37' Amisha Baxla with another teasing delivery but the attempt from Lynda goes just wide off the mark.
India 3-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 15 March 2022 2:08 PM GMT
GOALLLLLL! 3-0 for INDIA!!!
35' Ritu Devi whips in a delicious cross from the right flank and Lynda Kom makes no mistake to put it into the back of the net.
India 3-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 15 March 2022 2:07 PM GMT
Free Kick
32' Nepal commits a foul and a free-kick has been awarded to India from 35-yards out. Astam Oraon lines up to take it but she hit it straight into her own player.
India 2-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 15 March 2022 2:03 PM GMT
29' India with a quick attack once again but the Nepal keeper makes an early run and cleared the danger.
India 2-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 15 March 2022 2:00 PM GMT
26' Nepal puts in a cross from deep but is cleared away for a corner by India. The following set-piece produced nothing for Nepal.
India 2-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 15 March 2022 1:55 PM GMT
Early Substitution for Nepal
21' A free-kick has been awarded to Nepal at the edge of the penalty box. Meanwhile, Nepal are making an early substitution Sarishma Thapa replaces Kumari.
India 2-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 15 March 2022 1:51 PM GMT
GOALLLLLLLL! 2-0!!!
17' Anita Kumari sends in a pinpoint cross for Lynda and the Indian No. 9 slots it home to make it 2-0 for India.
India 2-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 15 March 2022 1:47 PM GMT
GOALLLLLLL!!!!
14' GOALLLLLL! Amisha sends a beautiful cross from the right flank which the Nepal custodian fisted away initially but the loose ball falls to Sujeesh and she made no mistake and put it into the back of the net.
India 1-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 15 March 2022 1:44 PM GMT
9' Amisha Baxla makes a good run down the right flank and tries to lay it off to Lynda but the Nepal defenders did well to intercept the ball.
India 0-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #SAFFU18Womens #ShePower #IndianFootball