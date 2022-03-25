Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
SAFF U-18 Women's Championship Final LIVE: India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Goals, Updates
LIVE Updates from the 2022 SAFF U-18 Women's Championship final between India and Bangladesh:
India Women's U-18 team is all set to face defending champions Bangladesh Women's U-18 in the final match of SAFF U-18 Women's Championship in JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on Friday.
Live Updates
- 25 March 2022 1:30 PM GMT
Kick Off
1' Here we go. India faces Defending Champions Bangladesh tonight. A draw will secure the championship for the hosts. can they do it?
India U18 0-0 Bangladesh U18
- 25 March 2022 1:08 PM GMT
Indian Team Starting XI
1. Melody C. Keisham (GK)
2. Ritu Devi
3. Naketa
4. Shilky Devi Hemam (C)
5. Astam Oraon
7. Amisha Baxla
9. Lynda Kom Serto
11. Anita Kumari
15. Purnima Kumari
16. Shubhangi Singh
18. Nitu Linda
