Football

SAFF U-18 Women's Championship Final LIVE: India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Goals, Updates

LIVE Updates from the 2022 SAFF U-18 Women's Championship final between India and Bangladesh:

SAFF U-18 Womens Championship LIVE: India vs Bangladesh score, goals, and updates
SAFF U-18 Women's Championship LIVE: India vs Bangladesh score, goals, and updates

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-25T19:00:31+05:30

India Women's U-18 team is all set to face defending champions Bangladesh Women's U-18 in the final match of SAFF U-18 Women's Championship in JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on Friday.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Live Updates

  • 25 March 2022 1:30 PM GMT

    Kick Off

    1' Here we go. India faces Defending Champions Bangladesh tonight. A draw will secure the championship for the hosts. can they do it? 


    India U18 0-0 Bangladesh U18

  • 25 March 2022 1:08 PM GMT

    Indian Team Starting XI

    1. Melody C. Keisham (GK)

    2. Ritu Devi

    3. Naketa

    4. Shilky Devi Hemam (C)

    5. Astam Oraon

    7. Amisha Baxla

    9. Lynda Kom Serto

    11. Anita Kumari

    15. Purnima Kumari

    16. Shubhangi Singh

    18. Nitu Linda

Football Indian Football Indian Football Team Women's Football 
