Football
SAFF U-18 Women's Championship LIVE: Bangladesh vs India score, goals, and updates
LIVE Updates from the 2022 SAFF U-18 Women's Championship match between Bangladesh and India
Bangladesh Women's U-18 team is all set to face India Women's U-18 in the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship in JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. Stay tuned for more updates. Stay tuned for more updates
Live Updates
- 19 March 2022 2:48 PM GMT
60' Teasing delivery into the box but Rukma comes forward to clear the threat. India dominating the game now.
BAN 0-0 IND
- 19 March 2022 2:42 PM GMT
55' Nitu gets a chance inside the box following a bad clearance from Bangladesh defense but nothing capitalizes at the end.
BAN 0-0 IND
- 19 March 2022 2:40 PM GMT
52' Both teams struggling in the midfield.
BAN 0-0 IND
- 19 March 2022 2:38 PM GMT
INDIA CHANGES
46' Linda and Shubhangi come in to replace Priyanka and Martina for India.
BAN 0-0 IND
- 19 March 2022 2:35 PM GMT
SECOND HALF
45' Game restarts after the lemon break.
BAN 0-0 IND
- 19 March 2022 2:18 PM GMT
HALFTIME
45 + 1' Game ends for the first half as both the teams go into their dressing room with no goals till now.
BAN 0-0 IND
- 19 March 2022 2:17 PM GMT
ADDED TIME
45' 1 minute added.
BAN 0-0 IND
- 19 March 2022 2:16 PM GMT
EXCELLENT PLAY
43' Anita Kumari gets the ball at the edge of the box and cuts in to take a shot. The powerful strike was going top corner before Rupna dives to pull off a terrific save after which the ball hits the crossbar and gets out
BAN 0-0 IND
- 19 March 2022 2:10 PM GMT
39' Good twist and turn from Priyanka to create space just outside the box before going for the goal. However, the shot goes straight to the Bangladesh custodian.
BAN 0-0 IND
- 19 March 2022 2:07 PM GMT
35' Bangladesh seeing more of the ball whereas India is looking very threatening in the break.
BAN 0-0 IND
