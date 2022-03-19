CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

SAFF U-18 Women's Championship LIVE: Bangladesh vs India score, goals, and updates

LIVE Updates from the 2022 SAFF U-18 Women's Championship match between Bangladesh and India

SAFF U-18 Womens Championship LIVE: Bangladesh vs India score, goals, and updates
X

SAFF U-18 Women's Championship LIVE: Bangladesh vs India score, goals, and updates

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-19T20:18:20+05:30

Bangladesh Women's U-18 team is all set to face India Women's U-18 in the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship in JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. Stay tuned for more updates. Stay tuned for more updates



Live Updates

  • 19 March 2022 2:48 PM GMT

    60' Teasing delivery into the box but Rukma comes forward to clear the threat. India dominating the game now. 

    BAN 0-0 IND

    #BANIND #SAFFU19Womens #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 19 March 2022 2:42 PM GMT

    55' Nitu gets a chance inside the box following a bad clearance from Bangladesh defense but nothing capitalizes at the end. 

    BAN 0-0 IND

    #BANIND #SAFFU19Womens #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 19 March 2022 2:40 PM GMT

    52' Both teams struggling in the midfield. 

    BAN 0-0 IND

    #BANIND #SAFFU19Womens #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 19 March 2022 2:38 PM GMT

    INDIA CHANGES

    46' Linda and Shubhangi come in to replace Priyanka and Martina for India. 

    BAN 0-0 IND

    #BANIND #SAFFU19Womens #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 19 March 2022 2:35 PM GMT

    SECOND HALF

    45' Game restarts after the lemon break. 

    BAN 0-0 IND

    #BANIND #SAFFU19Womens #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 19 March 2022 2:18 PM GMT

    HALFTIME

    45 + 1' Game ends for the first half as both the teams go into their dressing room with no goals till now. 

    BAN 0-0 IND

    #BANIND #SAFFU19Womens #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 19 March 2022 2:17 PM GMT

    ADDED TIME

    45' 1 minute added.

    BAN 0-0 IND

    #BANIND #SAFFU19Womens #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 19 March 2022 2:16 PM GMT

    EXCELLENT PLAY

    43' Anita Kumari gets the ball at the edge of the box and cuts in to take a shot. The powerful strike was going top corner before Rupna dives to pull off a terrific save after which the ball hits the crossbar and gets out 

    BAN 0-0 IND

    #BANIND #SAFFU19Womens #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 19 March 2022 2:10 PM GMT

    39' Good twist and turn from Priyanka to create space just outside the box before going for the goal. However, the shot goes straight to the Bangladesh custodian. 

    BAN 0-0 IND

    #BANIND #SAFFU19Womens #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 19 March 2022 2:07 PM GMT

    35' Bangladesh seeing more of the ball whereas India is looking very threatening in the break. 

    BAN 0-0 IND

    #BANIND #SAFFU19Womens #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball

>Load More
Football Indian Football Indian Football Team Women's Football AIFF 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X